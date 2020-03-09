Panel approves plans for aluminum coil storage warehouse

PLEASANT PRAIRIE --The Plan Commission unanimously approved site and operational plans for Ta Chen International to occupy an existing 149,620-square-foot building at 9501 80th Ave. in the Lake View Corp. Park.

The business expects to lease the building and would use it to store and warehouse aluminum coils, according to the plans. The company distributes stainless, aluminum and nickel alloy coils, sheets, plates, long products, tubes, pipes, valves and fittings.

The distributor currently has three other building sites in the village, including a 205,028-square-foot building at 8505 100th St. and a 205,040-square building at 8500 116th St., which was approved last fall and scheduled to begin operating earlier this year.

According to Aaron Kramer, the village’s deputy planner, Ta Chen would not be creating additional employment at the new site. Unlike the 116th Street location, where the coils sit on pallets stacked in double rows, the aluminum coils would be stacked similarly, but directly on the floor slab.

Ta Chen currently employs 70 full-time and five part-time workers at its village locations.

Ta Chen’s main site, a 726,077 warehouse at 8500 109th St., is undergoing an expansion that was approved last summer, he said.

“It is currently under construction,” he said.

