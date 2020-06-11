Panel approves proposed Kenosha Public Market following tense vetting

“Everything we asked him to do he’s done,” said Ruffalo of the extensive, 30-page packet that included maps for pedestrian and vehicle traffic and an evacuation plan.

“I don’t have a problem with two markets,” he said. “I think competition is good. I think it will bring more people into the city of Kenosha.

“It could be a Walgreens on one corner and a CVS on the other corner, so it doesn’t matter that it’s the same day.”

Siel said it was clear that a lot of the passion behind the discussions about the new market stems from HarborMarket’s “tremendous success” and longevity, while Kenosha Public Market believes it has a better way to run a market.

Both, he said, are in compliance with what the city has asked them to do for health and safety.

“We’re not in a position to pick winners and losers. I think ultimately the customers and the vendors are going to do that,” Siel said.

“I’m in support of this group. I’ve been given no reason to suspect this is going to be a bad thing. The good and bad is going to prove itself in time.”

