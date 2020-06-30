Panel approves subdividing lot for proposed Project Greeneway, local produce company at former dog track site

At least one agreement required that the Menominee waive their right to invoke immunity. Rose had called on the city to require that the Potawatomi do the same.

Commission and committee members have been concerned about requiring the waiver, especially in the context of tax collection, and they want assurances in writing.

“In the initial conversations with the tribe, that does not seem to be a problem with them, so that should be included in the agreement at the appropriate time and when we get to the developer’s agreement,” Mayor John Antaramian, who chairs the Plan Commission, said at the commission’s last meeting. “If it is not there, we will not be moving forward. That’s pretty much how that will work.”

Ruffalo said his biggest concern has always been sovereign immunity, as the Potawatomi are the monetary backing for Project Greeneway.

“If they don’t sign off on that sovereign immunity (waiver) on that development, this project will not happen,” he said. “And I will make sure that the project does not happen. I am steadfast in that.”

Ruffalo, however, supports Heartland’s intention to expand.