Panels urge use of masks by businesses, but don't require it

Two Kenosha government committees have approved a proposal encouraging business employees wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19 while interacting with the public.
But the plans stop short of requiring them to make employees wear masks.
As originally submitted by Mayor John Antaramian, the proposal would have required that masks be worn when employees are unable to maintain six feet of physical distance from others, a protocol widely used in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The city's Public Safety and Welfare Committee ultimately favored an amended proposal that only recommends the use of masks by a 5-0 vote. The Licenses and Permits Committee voted 3-2 in also approving the amended measure.
Public hearings were held at both meetings on Monday night.
According to the changes, submitted by Ald. Eric Haugaard, who sits on the public safety committee, the resolution applied to licensed businesses recommends:
- All employees who can “medically tolerate” face coverings should wear them to cover their nose and mouth while engaged by their employer and unable to maintain a six-foot social distance;
- Owners, managers and supervisors recommend all employees observe wearing face coverings while at work;
- Reusable face coverings or masks are kept clean and sanitary, including regular daily washing. Appropriate face coverings include non-medical grade and homemade masks, scarves, bandanas or handkerchiefs;
- A written notice of their face covering policy be posted at their entrances.
Policy posting
During the Public Safety and Welfare Committee meeting Monday night, Ald. Jan Michalski, a committee member, said he liked addition of the recommendation that businesses post their policy at their entrances.
“I, myself, would be very reluctant to go into an establishment where the staff does not wear masks. I’ve been to places where they do, and I’ve been to places where they don’t. I prefer to go to places where they do, and I think giving the public an opportunity to know before they go into an establishment whether they have such a policy or don’t have such a policy is a very good thing,” he said.
Ald. Rosenberg said he applauded the changes, adding, while city officials can “highly recommend” that businesses follow the public safety measures, “it should be up to them to do it or not.”
“I just don’t want to overreach,” he said. “I highly recommend that they do it for public safety, and if they don’t, I personally won’t go to those establishments.”
Split vote
While the proposal passed unanimously at the public safety committee, it eked by at license and permits.
Ald. Anthony Kennedy vsaid he was disappoited with the less restrictive proposal. Kennedy and Ald. Bill Siel cast dissenting votes against the version that passed.
“I thought we were going to give the business owners something that will help them control their establishments and help them be able to deal with this public health crises,” Kennedy said after the meeting. “The reality is, what we gave them is a suggestion. It doesn’t have the weight of law behind it.”
Kennedy said that he has had problems with how government, overall, has handled the pandemic.
“It seems that, at every level, we keep failing the public. The legislature goes after the governor … then it looks like the state government can’t do anything on an overall basis,” he said.
In mid-May, the state Supreme Court sided with a suit filed by legislative Republicans against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order extension through May 26. That order was lifted for restaurants and other non-essential establishments. However, K-12 schools, both public and private mremained closed through the end of the academic year.
Counties, at one point, believed they had the authority to maintain stricter health and safety mandates, but soon found that overruled by the state attorney general.
“And, now, they’ve left it to the cities. And what little we could do to help business establishments — it’s a suggestion,” he said. “It’s extremely disappointing that they went through all of this for a recommendation.”
The measure will go before the City Council June 15.
Public Market review rescheduled
In other business, the Public Works Committee canceled its Monday night meeting due to the wrong access code assigned for the meeting’s public teleconference, according to Ald. Mitchell Pedersen, committee chair.
The meeting is expected to be rescheduled later this week, he said. Among the items the committee was to have discussed was the proposed Kenosha Public Market, a large-scale food and farmer’s market that expects to open June 27, the same day HarborMarket, the city’s established open-air, European style market will open.
The city Parks Commission has already approved the public market’s request to use city-owned properties, including Veterans Park at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., and other nearby spaces and sidewalks.
The Public Works Committee deferred voting on the matter on May 27, requesting more information — including details on its evacuation plan and the timing of the event.
