Panels urge use of masks by businesses, but don't require it

“I thought we were going to give the business owners something that will help them control their establishments and help them be able to deal with this public health crises,” Kennedy said after the meeting. “The reality is, what we gave them is a suggestion. It doesn’t have the weight of law behind it.”

Kennedy said that he has had problems with how government, overall, has handled the pandemic.

“It seems that, at every level, we keep failing the public. The legislature goes after the governor … then it looks like the state government can’t do anything on an overall basis,” he said.

In mid-May, the state Supreme Court sided with a suit filed by legislative Republicans against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order extension through May 26. That order was lifted for restaurants and other non-essential establishments. However, K-12 schools, both public and private mremained closed through the end of the academic year.

Counties, at one point, believed they had the authority to maintain stricter health and safety mandates, but soon found that overruled by the state attorney general.