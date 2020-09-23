Parents, teachers face-off over in-person vs all virtual learning in wake of COVID cases

“He feels that if he has to attend virtually, he will not succeed,” Pruitt said of her son, who has an individualized educational program.

Pruitt said that doctors, nurses, police, firefighters and others show up to work while the virus persists and people take precautions to live their lives. She said the city would be in “chaos” if they didn’t show up to work

“What happens when teachers don’t show up? Well, the kids don’t get the education they need and deserve,” she said.

Amanda Nedweski, who followed Pruitt, requested that union members, particularly KEA President Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, not be allowed to stand behind speakers at the podium while holding a sign that read: “1 Student, 1 Teacher Funeral Is Too Many.” Nedweski said she felt that Kitts-Lewinski was being disrespectful to speakers.

However, School Board President Tom Duncan affirmed that she could stand where she was, or anywhere else in the board room while holding up the sign, to which Nedweski noted for the record that the action was one in which the union president “refused to be respectful.”

Trauma, broken trust

Nedweski spoke on the students at Lincoln, who have endured the recent riots and who were “now stuck again at home.”