Parents, teachers face-off over in-person vs all virtual learning in wake of COVID cases

Tensions ran high during a Kenosha Unified School Board meeting, where parents whose children are back in school and teachers who’ve been calling on administrators to reinstate district-wide virtual learning faced off, even while they wore masks required as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking during the public comments portion of the Tuesday meeting, some parents called out teachers and the Kenosha Education Association, the teachers’ union, for orchestrating a “sick out” campaign that forced four high schools, two academies and a middle school to temporarily switch to virtual learning.
Earlier this week, Unified officials said that 276 of the more than 1,600 teachers were absent Monday. Of those, 151 teachers had pre-approved absences “with valid reasons.” The remaining absences were sick days that had been researched, including 17 who reported COVID-like symptoms and another 83 reporting reasons including doctor’s appointments and caring for sick children. The district continues to follow up with the remaining individuals who have yet to respond.
Students ‘let down’
Desiree Pruitt, a parent of a Tremper student, called the teachers’ actions a “let down” to students. She said her son told her if he was to remain in a virtual learning environment he would fail.
According to district officials, Tremper, Bradford, Indian Trail and Reuther high schools, along with LakeView Technology Academy, Harborside Academy and Lincoln Middle School, were temporarily shifted to virtual learning through the end of this week.
“He feels that if he has to attend virtually, he will not succeed,” Pruitt said of her son, who has an individualized educational program.
Pruitt said that doctors, nurses, police, firefighters and others show up to work while the virus persists and people take precautions to live their lives. She said the city would be in “chaos” if they didn’t show up to work
“What happens when teachers don’t show up? Well, the kids don’t get the education they need and deserve,” she said.
Amanda Nedweski, who followed Pruitt, requested that union members, particularly KEA President Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, not be allowed to stand behind speakers at the podium while holding a sign that read: “1 Student, 1 Teacher Funeral Is Too Many.” Nedweski said she felt that Kitts-Lewinski was being disrespectful to speakers.
However, School Board President Tom Duncan affirmed that she could stand where she was, or anywhere else in the board room while holding up the sign, to which Nedweski noted for the record that the action was one in which the union president “refused to be respectful.”
Trauma, broken trust
Nedweski spoke on the students at Lincoln, who have endured the recent riots and who were “now stuck again at home.”
“This is trauma. Trauma on top of trauma,” she said. “The teachers who willfully forced Lincoln and other schools to close have broken trust with their students, parents, colleagues and the community,” she said as she removed the mask she had been wearing earlier while speaking.
“Healing had just barely begun and they ripped the rug right out from under these children. When these teachers finally decide to return to the classroom, how will their students be able to learn from them, if they cannot trust them?”
Nedweski asked how adults would be able to trust that the teachers would not “intentionally traumatize our children again.”
She said more than 1,400 educators did show up, while close to 60% of families chose to have their children go back to school.
She said that what the public views as an “illegal strike” by a small group of employees should not overshadow the work of other teachers, staff and students “who are ready, willing and excited to be back at school.”
Bill Yazji, who moderates the group Kenosha Parents for Choice in September, compared the teacher absences to county health department data for COVID-19 cases.
“As of Monday, 276 (teacher absences) is over 30% higher than the 204 active cases in Kenosha County today,” he said.
He added that 3,614 students from the schools closed were shifted to virtual learning.
“This is more than the positive cases in Kenosha County since everything started,” said Yazji, who added the absences also exceed the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since March, among the litany of statistics he listed.
“We will never know for sure if the planned absences were coordinated or not, but know they tell your peers, students, cafeteria workers ... and so many who showed up to work that day, that you’re more important than they are,” Yazji said.
Dual model unsustainable
Harborside middle school teacher David Underwood said that it is difficult to effectively execute the “blended model” of teaching virtual and in-person instruction.
While he said he believes that it will get better, “it’s not sustainable.”
“Our students need our presence. Not just physical, but emotional, as well,” he said. “With the blended model, our students are getting the physical, but not the emotional. Simply because we’re expected to do the impossible and fear for our health and our lives.”
Underwood praised his students, whether learning in person or in virtual environments. He said, however, that students present in school are fighting a losing battle because they can’t socially distance in class or in the hallways or always wear masks properly all the time.
Underwood recommended that middle and high school go all virtual and keep the blended model for elementary schools, but establish smaller classroom groups in those buildings. He said middle and high school students can learn virtually, and that the response to intervention model can be used by teachers to respond individually to students who are having a challenging time.
“We’ll respond. We’ll bring students in that need to be there,” Underwood said. “This is a time of necessity, not a time of choice. I’m sorry, 200,000 dead today ... there’s a surge, a 20% positivity rate going into the first week of school.”
Teacher Leigh-Anne Peper said she has enjoyed catching up with her students during the first week of school and loves being in the classroom with them.
As a “mandated” reporter, however, she said it is her job to speak up if they are in danger. She said that across the district, there are class sizes that rival the typical class size in a given year and prevent even minimal social distancing, which is three feet in schools.
“We lack the staffing, facilities and materials to effectively and frequently sanitize and hand wash,” Peper said.
She noted that with less than 10 days of school that had passed, already the district has 10 confirmed coronavirus cases, seven who are students.
Reverse decision
Peper urged the board to reverse its decision to offer both virtual and in-person learning.
“Return the district to full virtual learning until community spread is managed and we have a specific and fully executable and funded back to school plan,” she said.
Kitts-Lewinski, who has called on the district to re-institute the exclusively virtual option, made yet another impassioned plea and took issue with parents and others who have looked on teachers as the enemy.
She said that Kenosha is not unique when it comes to the coronavirus and is in the same “untenable” situation as other school districts. She said educators want nothing more than to be with their students, but it is “utterly unsafe to do so.”
Teachers not to blame
But rather than receiving the support of the community, Kitts-Lewinski said teachers have been blamed for “nearly every single thing that has gone wrong throughout this global health crisis.”
“Educators are exhausted from bearing the brunt from this pandemic and from being forced to enter unsafe buildings that put our students, themselves and the community at risk of spreading and contracting COVID-19,” she said.
She said that no one is benefiting from the district’s dual education system.
“Every Kenosha educator is dedicated to our students and has the utmost concern for their health, well being and academic success,” she said. “But, we have to be alive and healthy to serve them.”
Kitts-Lewinski said in using the Department of Health Services’ tool as a guide for whether schools are safe to reopen, teachers have reported 159 violations from 23 buildings in the district.
“This reckless disregard for safety must stop, and this School Board has the power to put the brakes on,” she said.
She said KEA has now encouraged all of its educators to go through COVID-19 testing by the end of the week.
“It is the responsible and prudent thing to do while in the midst of a pandemic,” she said.
However, as time ran out, the union president continued and attempted to finish her speech, while Nedweski approached the podium to move the microphone away from her face.
Not deterred, Kitts-Lewinski stepped to the side to try to finish when Duncan ordered that she be removed from the board room.
Later, Duncan, who had already reminded other speakers to observe decorum, had yet another speaker, Whitney Cabal, escorted from the room after using profanities while slathering hand sanitizer repeatedly over her hands. She said she had forewarned the board previously that COVID-19 cases would lead to closures if schools reopened.
While the board listened to comments, it did not act on speakers’ suggestions Tuesday night. Duncan later said he appreciated the information brought forth by the public, and that regardless of individual or group positions it was valuable for the board to hear it.
“But I would hope we could do so in a respectful and a decorum-type way,” he said.
While the pandemic persists, Duncan said it was more important than ever to help one another.
“But clearly not … a good example tonight,” he said. “We need to be respectful. We need to be responsible. We need to treat each other as fellow human beings. If we don’t … we clearly are not going to beat this virus.”
