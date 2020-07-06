Paris hires firm to conduct environmental audit of landfill
Paris hires firm to conduct environmental audit of landfill

PARIS — Independent oversight of environmental testing at the Waste Management Pheasant Run Landfill will be provided to the town of Paris at no cost to taxpayers.

Town chairman John Holloway said it is an audit service available under the town’s agreement with Waste Management, which will pay up to $20,000 annually for the town to hire a consultant.

Waste Management is required to perform extensive environmental testing and has “faithfully filed” those reports with the town, Holloway said.

However, interpreting those reports is difficult, he said. For example, Holloway said recent reports showed a spike in a chemical in the ground water well at the landfill that he did not understand. Fortunately, it turned out to be a chemical associated with the use of road salt.

The question highlighted the need for knowledgeable oversight. Holloway said he could identify trends and spikes in the reports but didn’t know what it meant or if it was significant.

“There is a provision in the agreement that allows the town to hire an environmental auditor to help interpret the reports,” Holloway said.

The town hired JSA Environmental at a cost of roughly $13,000. Per the agreement, the cost will be fully funded by Waste Management, as it is less than $20,000.

“We feel we have found a firm that is very knowledgeable and proactive,” Holloway said, adding JSA works with a number of municipalities that have landfills. “This will give residents a certain level of confidence that the Town Board is doing everything it can to protect their interests.”

