Paris hires firm to conduct environmental audit of landfill

PARIS — Independent oversight of environmental testing at the Waste Management Pheasant Run Landfill will be provided to the town of Paris at no cost to taxpayers.
Town chairman John Holloway said it is an audit service available under the town’s agreement with Waste Management, which will pay up to $20,000 annually for the town to hire a consultant.
Waste Management is required to perform extensive environmental testing and has “faithfully filed” those reports with the town, Holloway said.
However, interpreting those reports is difficult, he said. For example, Holloway said recent reports showed a spike in a chemical in the ground water well at the landfill that he did not understand. Fortunately, it turned out to be a chemical associated with the use of road salt.
The question highlighted the need for knowledgeable oversight. Holloway said he could identify trends and spikes in the reports but didn’t know what it meant or if it was significant.
“There is a provision in the agreement that allows the town to hire an environmental auditor to help interpret the reports,” Holloway said.
The town hired JSA Environmental at a cost of roughly $13,000. Per the agreement, the cost will be fully funded by Waste Management, as it is less than $20,000.
“We feel we have found a firm that is very knowledgeable and proactive,” Holloway said, adding JSA works with a number of municipalities that have landfills. “This will give residents a certain level of confidence that the Town Board is doing everything it can to protect their interests.”
wilmot fireworks1.jpg
wilmot fireworks3.jpg
wilmot fireworks2.jpg
wilmot race crowd.jpg
wilmot race wheels.jpg
wilmot race wingless2.jpg
wilmot race wingless.jpg
wilmot race mud.jpg
wilmot race flag.jpg
wilmot race boy with flag.jpg
wilmot race Raelyn Evanson.jpg
wilmot race Nicko Arias.jpg
wilmot race injured driver.jpg
wilmot race pit.jpg
wilmot race modified.jpg
wilmot race Paul Shaffer.jpg
wilmot race wingless3.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!