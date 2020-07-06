Paris hires firm to conduct environmental audit of landfill

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PARIS — Independent oversight of environmental testing at the Waste Management Pheasant Run Landfill will be provided to the town of Paris at no cost to taxpayers.

Town chairman John Holloway said it is an audit service available under the town’s agreement with Waste Management, which will pay up to $20,000 annually for the town to hire a consultant.

Waste Management is required to perform extensive environmental testing and has “faithfully filed” those reports with the town, Holloway said.

However, interpreting those reports is difficult, he said. For example, Holloway said recent reports showed a spike in a chemical in the ground water well at the landfill that he did not understand. Fortunately, it turned out to be a chemical associated with the use of road salt.

The question highlighted the need for knowledgeable oversight. Holloway said he could identify trends and spikes in the reports but didn’t know what it meant or if it was significant.

“There is a provision in the agreement that allows the town to hire an environmental auditor to help interpret the reports,” Holloway said.