Paris officials seek solar farm protections

Making sure the second largest solar farm in Wisconsin, if approved, will not destroy roads and drainage systems or result in lost tax revenue is partly the goal of a 59-page agreement unanimously approved by the Paris Town Board.
The agreement will need to be accepted by Invenergy, the company seeking approval from the Public Service Commission for the proposed the $220 million project.
The proposed solar energy farm would be located about 1.5 miles west of I-94, bordering Highway KR on the north and Highway 45 on the west in the town of Paris.
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s decision on the proposal is expected yet this year.
“It’s a clean source of energy; it’s a source of revenue, and if done right, it can protect the land,” town chairman John Holloway said earlier this year. “There are definite positives to it. We are trying to do what is best for the county and the town.”
Invenergy has secured contracts for more than 2,500 acres of land. However, the solar arrays would only be located on about 1,400 acres.
According to the application, up to 750,000 solar panels would be installed in arrays mounted between 7 and 15 feet off the ground. The arrays would tilt to track the sun’s daylight path. The site could have the capability of producing 250 megawatts if approved by the PSC.
Lost Revenue ProgramThe Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) approved Tuesday defines the means by which lost property tax revenue will be provided to local taxing bodies that, unlike the town, will not receive Utility Aid payments when the property is removed from the tax roll.
School districts and fire departments, for example, are not provided alternative payments to compensate for lost property tax revenue. In the case of this property, this includes:
Gateway Technical College
Paris Grade School
Westosha Central High School
Union Grove High School
Union Grove Elementary School
The Lost Revenue Program will calculate the amount of lost revenue based on local tax rates for the land at the time the project is placed in service. Payment amounts for each taxing authority will be increased annually by 2%. The company will execute the Lost Revenue Program “only to the extent the amount promised is recoverable” through utility rates.
Pre- and post-construction meetings
The agreement calls for a pre-construction meeting with town officials responsible for roads and drainage and local emergency responders to present final plans for use of public roads, the location of equipment laydown yards, construction scheduling, and to coordinate local emergency response capabilities, among other aspects of the project.
For example, should any aspect of the construction or operations present unfamiliar situations for responders, the company will arrange for adequate professional training to deal with those concerns.
Likewise, a post-construction meeting will be held to review the project prior to operation.
Setbacks and de-commission requirements
The memorandum establishes a minimum setback of:
65 feet from the edge of public road right-of-way
50 feet from non-participating landowner boundary lines, unless a smaller setback is permitted via an “executed good neighbor agreement,” in which case the setback shall be no less than 25 feet.
150 feet from any non-participating landowner dwelling unit.
By way of the MOU, the parties agree the Decommissioning Plan will include, among other requirements:
Removal at the company’s expense all project components. including solar arrays and associated facilities, to a depth of 4 feet.
Restoration of the land to a condition reasonably similar to pre-existing conditions, including de-compacting areas where project access roads were installed and any other areas of substantial soil compaction.
Drainage tile disturbance
The agreement calls for the company to contract with a regional drain tile contractor to gather information on participating landowner drain tiles, to avoid drain tile where reasonable, and mitigate landowners’ drainage issues where significant impact is expected as a result of drain tile alteration.
“If drainage infrastructure or systems are damaged . . . and the result is reduced drainage performance that adversely affects non-participating landowners, (the company) shall restore the drainage infrastructure or system to pre-existing condition or better” in accordance with the Drain Tile Management Plan, the memorandum reads.
Road repair
Under the agreement, the town and company agree to work cooperatively to maintain safe public road infrastructure for passage by the public. The company, at its expense, “shall repair any significant damage that jeopardizes the safety of the travelling public,” the agreement reads.
The memorandum states the construction process “may cause wear, tear, and damage to the roads identified to be used.” In lieu of seeking repair, restoration, or reconstruction of the roads following the completion of construction, the company with either compensate the town in the form of a lump sum payment, or the town may agree to use a contractor chosen and managed by the company to complete necessary road repairs. The extent of the repair needs will be negotiated at a post-construction meeting.
Vegetation and lighting
The MOU calls for a ground cover and vegetation management plan to be provided. That plan will ensure native plants and grasses be used across the project’s developed area and that pollinator habitat by incorporated. During operation, the company will spray, mow, and otherwise maintain all developed acreage inside the fence.
Minimal lighting “so as not to disturb neighboring properties,” but sufficient “to provide safety and security of facilities” will be permitted under the MOU. Lighting plans are to be provided to the town and the company is required to “contact every owner of residential property immediately adjacent to solar arrays and discuss in good faith a reasonable, strategically-located visual buffer of plants that, upon mutual agreement” to be installed at the company’s expense prior to completion of construction.
