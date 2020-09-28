Paris officials seek solar farm protections

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Making sure the second largest solar farm in Wisconsin, if approved, will not destroy roads and drainage systems or result in lost tax revenue is partly the goal of a 59-page agreement unanimously approved by the Paris Town Board.

The agreement will need to be accepted by Invenergy, the company seeking approval from the Public Service Commission for the proposed the $220 million project.

The proposed solar energy farm would be located about 1.5 miles west of I-94, bordering Highway KR on the north and Highway 45 on the west in the town of Paris.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s decision on the proposal is expected yet this year.

“It’s a clean source of energy; it’s a source of revenue, and if done right, it can protect the land,” town chairman John Holloway said earlier this year. “There are definite positives to it. We are trying to do what is best for the county and the town.”

Invenergy has secured contracts for more than 2,500 acres of land. However, the solar arrays would only be located on about 1,400 acres.