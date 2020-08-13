Paris School will return to full, in-person learning

Paris School students will return to in-person learning five days a week when the 2020-21 school year begins in September.
Paris is the only district in Kenosha County that will not have a virtual learning option.
“The plan all along has been to get our kids back in school five days a week,” administrator Roger Gahart said Thursday, following a well-attended school board meeting Wednesday night at which the re-opening plans were solidified.
Some parents who attended the meeting voiced concern about how, or if, the mask policy will be enforced.
"We'll enforce the mask order to the best of our ability," Gahart said Thursday.
The district initially considered making masks optional. However, Gahart said that was prior to the mask mandate being ordered by Gov. Tony Evers. That mandate does make an exception for those who cannot wear them due to medical reasons.
Gahart said at the meeting all staff members will wear masks. Students and parents will be asked if a student who is not wearing a mask needs one. If so, one will be provided.
“I believe our family atmosphere is going to come through,” Gahart said. “Our goal is to look out for each other.”
Gahart said "if a family feels strongly that they will not have their children wear a mask, I will not put a child in a situation where he or she is placed directly between what the principal says and what the parents say."
"As is our way at Paris School, I will collaborate with families to ask that we work together on this in the best interests of all in our school," Gahart said. "We will continue to do our very best to keep our students and staff safe."
School Board member Kris Kordecki said, as both a board member and parent, she believes the "administration and staff has demonstrated that they have nothing but the best interest of our students in their actions."
"We are wholeheartedly behind the protocols put in place to get our kids back in school and back to effective learning," Kordecki said of the board.
All of the independent rural, public PK-12 and two union high schools in Kenosha County have now announced their reopening plans, with the Paris, Brighton and Randall boards finalizing plans this week.
Some districts will offer as many as three different learning models, including a fully virtual option.
Gahart said there may be some families that choose a virtual charter program rather than enroll at Paris.
“There are fantastic virtual options out there,” Gahart said, adding about 50 parents attended the school board meeting Wednesday night, some of whom asked the district to consider a virtual learning option.
“We talked about offering a virtual option,” he said. “That is just not something we have the resources to do.”
He said it would require the district hire significantly more staff to offer a virtual option. Instead, the district will hire three long-term licensed substitutes and will increase one part-time teacher to full-time status to reduce class size throughout the grade levels.
"We are literally cutting our class sizes in half," Gahart said. "In doing so we are creating greater opportunities for social distancing.
While there have been only eight positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the town of Paris, Gahart said that was not the driving factor behind the decision. Only about half of the 276 students who attend Paris School live within the district boundaries.
“I don’t think it’s complicated. Kids need to be in school five days a week,” Gahart said. “They have social and emotional needs; there are so many things that go on during the school day beyond instruction that are vital to the well-being of the whole child.”
The school has three wings — a primary wing for grades K-2; an intermediate wing for grades 3-5; and a middle school wing for grades 6-8. Each wing will have its own lunch period and designated playground areas and entrances.
“We will manage the movement of students throughout the building more than we have in the past,” Gahart said.
Extra-curricular and after-school events are “on hold until further notice,” Gahart said. Music and band time will be used for remedial and enrichment learning. The number of students in common areas will be adjusted, trips to lockers will be staggered and rooms will get a midday cleaning when students go to the lunchroom.
"We have put a great amount of time and energy into creating a plan that we feel will work best within our school setting to provide the safest environment for students and staff that we can," Gahart said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!