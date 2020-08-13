Paris School will return to full, in-person learning

He said it would require the district hire significantly more staff to offer a virtual option. Instead, the district will hire three long-term licensed substitutes and will increase one part-time teacher to full-time status to reduce class size throughout the grade levels.

"We are literally cutting our class sizes in half," Gahart said. "In doing so we are creating greater opportunities for social distancing.

While there have been only eight positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the town of Paris, Gahart said that was not the driving factor behind the decision. Only about half of the 276 students who attend Paris School live within the district boundaries.

“I don’t think it’s complicated. Kids need to be in school five days a week,” Gahart said. “They have social and emotional needs; there are so many things that go on during the school day beyond instruction that are vital to the well-being of the whole child.”

The school has three wings — a primary wing for grades K-2; an intermediate wing for grades 3-5; and a middle school wing for grades 6-8. Each wing will have its own lunch period and designated playground areas and entrances.

“We will manage the movement of students throughout the building more than we have in the past,” Gahart said.