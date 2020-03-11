Park panel approves consulting services contract for Des Plaines wetland restoration, recreation

Included in the scope of the consulting services would historical use of sites, feasibility of projects, planning and budgeting and public meetings toward the final plans and eventual consideration by the Village Board, he said.

“Ultimately, we’d come up with a plan for how does the boat launch get structured? How are we going to preserve these areas? How can we incorporate something that is going to make successful for some of these large organizations that come in and really do some of the work that has to be done,” he said.

Commissioner William Mills said he was excited to be part of putting together a plan that was “less ambitious” for the woods than was originally conceptualized.

Kris Keckler, Village Board trustee and commission member, wondered what the expectation would be for someone on a canoe who encounters animals, such as beavers, building damns in the waterway, a natural habitat. Steinbrink said normally canoers encountering an obstruction, such as a fallen tree, pick up their canoes and go over the top. Public works crews, however, have relocated beavers and dismantled dams because flooding, he said.

“They would definitely contact public works and we would go out and do it,” he said.

In other business, the commission voted unanimously to rename Prairie Shores Beach to Prairie Shores. Commissioners said they felt that the name change was necessary as erosion over the years and current high water levels have claimed the beach area that was there at one time, but now no longer exists. The village has received a grant to restore natural areas there and the future plan is for it to eventually become an area of conservancy.

