Park panel approves consulting services contract for Des Plaines wetland restoration, recreation

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Canoeing on the Des Plaines River near Lake Andrea, restoring its nearby wetlands and improving public access to Momper’s Woods east of Green Bay Road and south of Highway 165 are among the ideas under consideration as the village explores providing more recreational opportunities for the public to enjoy.
To that end, the village’s Park Commission Tuesday night unanimously approved a $14,950 contract with Parkitecture + Planning, a Madison-based consulting firm specializing in sustainable recreation to initiate developing conceptual plans and cost estimates for the sites. Parkitecture would begin work around June 1 and expects to complete its assessment by early fall.
John Steinbrink Jr., the village’s public works director said that consultant Blake Theisen, principal for Parkitecture + Planning, would be looking at how to improve the day use area at Prairie Springs Park on the west side of Lake Andrea with paddle-craft access to the river.
“We have a really beautiful river way that goes just to the north and to the west of Prairie Springs Park. It’s the Jerome Creek. There’s actually a little leg of the Jerome Creek that shoots down ties into the Kilbourne ditch, which heads up to the north and ultimately ties into the Des Plaines River,” Steinbrink said. “We would like to give residents, people the opportunity to utilize that river way.”
Among the suggestions, said Steinbrink was that the village obtain funding for a canoe launch at the park. Canoers could then rent a vessel at the Wruck Pavilion or bring their own canoes to use. In addition to the proposed expanded waterway recreational use, the consultant would look at local entities to assist with restoration of wetland areas along the river corridor. Those that have shown interest include Ducks Unlimited, Niagara Bottling’s philanthropic group and the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network, which specializes in wetland restoration to which the village belongs, said Steinbrink.
The last part of the plan would be to developing a conceptual layout and possible action for Momper’s Woods property, which is just under 40 acres, according to Steinbrink. The property also contains a segment of the historic Jambeau Trail, formed by the receding ice from the last ice age. The trail’s south to north expanse is from Chicago to Green Bay.
Several years ago, according to Steinbrink, the idea was to develop the wooded area with facilities to accommodate weddings and other events.
“I’m not too sure that’s exactly how it’s going to end up but (we’re) revisiting it to see how we want that to happen,” he said. “But figuring out what’s the best use of that area. It’s a beautiful area. It’s something I think would be very nice to have open to the public in some fashion. It’s very exciting to be a part of how that shapes up. I really have no idea how it’s going to play out. We’ll kind of let the process play out and see how it goes.”
Included in the scope of the consulting services would historical use of sites, feasibility of projects, planning and budgeting and public meetings toward the final plans and eventual consideration by the Village Board, he said.
“Ultimately, we’d come up with a plan for how does the boat launch get structured? How are we going to preserve these areas? How can we incorporate something that is going to make successful for some of these large organizations that come in and really do some of the work that has to be done,” he said.
Commissioner William Mills said he was excited to be part of putting together a plan that was “less ambitious” for the woods than was originally conceptualized.
Kris Keckler, Village Board trustee and commission member, wondered what the expectation would be for someone on a canoe who encounters animals, such as beavers, building damns in the waterway, a natural habitat. Steinbrink said normally canoers encountering an obstruction, such as a fallen tree, pick up their canoes and go over the top. Public works crews, however, have relocated beavers and dismantled dams because flooding, he said.
“They would definitely contact public works and we would go out and do it,” he said.
In other business, the commission voted unanimously to rename Prairie Shores Beach to Prairie Shores. Commissioners said they felt that the name change was necessary as erosion over the years and current high water levels have claimed the beach area that was there at one time, but now no longer exists. The village has received a grant to restore natural areas there and the future plan is for it to eventually become an area of conservancy.