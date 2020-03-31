Parks committee approves wheelchair accessible mats for Simmons beach

“As part of that RFP, the use of these mats would be the responsibility of those individuals that will be down there every day,” she said, referring to whoever would be operating the concessions.

Commissioner Jan Michalski was curious as to whether the mats would go into the water, concerned about whether wheelchairs would access the lake itself.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

“No. They won’t go into the water,” Billingsley said. “They will go up to the water.”

Deterring vandals at Dream Playground

In other business, the commission discussed the need for adding motion lights and a request for an ordinance for closing times at the Dream Playground at Petzke Park, 2820 14th Ave.

Chairman Eric Haugaard said the issue was brought to the commission because of past misuse of the facility, including vandalism. When the Dream Playground opened in October 2015, sight lighting was not part of the original design.

Since its opening, perimeter lighting and cameras have been installed. He said the city has had success with cameras that have helped to identify vandals. The addition of motion detecting lights would improve security, he said.