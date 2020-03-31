Parks committee approves wheelchair accessible mats for Simmons beach

Next summer, Simmons Island Beach will be more accessible than ever — if all goes according to plan.
The city Parks Commission Monday night unanimously approved the purchase of eight portable mobility mats made of polyester from recycled plastics that can be rolled out on the sand for wheelchair users. The paths — four apiece, 5 feet wide and 50-foot and 100-foot lengths, respectively — can also accommodate strollers, bicycles and three-wheeled vehicles.
According to city documents, the mats are expected to be installed next year near the north end of the boardwalk next to the sidewalk north of the beach house. The cost for purchasing the mats and associated equipment is $23,764. The mats were earmarked in the city’s 2020 capital improvement plan, but needed authorization for purchase.
Public hearing
During the public hearing held via audio-only teleconference, Alderman David Bogdala said the mats represent the first step in making city beaches “accessible to everyone in the city.” Other comments emailed to the city were read into the record by Public Works Director Shelly Billingsley; however, technical difficulties prevented those who dialed in from hearing them.
“I think it’s sorely needed,” he said.
Commissioner Rocco LaMacchia wondered who would be responsible for maintaining the mats. According to Billingsley, the mats are part of a request for proposals that includes a beer garden and concession stand at the beach.
“As part of that RFP, the use of these mats would be the responsibility of those individuals that will be down there every day,” she said, referring to whoever would be operating the concessions.
Commissioner Jan Michalski was curious as to whether the mats would go into the water, concerned about whether wheelchairs would access the lake itself.
“No. They won’t go into the water,” Billingsley said. “They will go up to the water.”
Deterring vandals at Dream Playground
In other business, the commission discussed the need for adding motion lights and a request for an ordinance for closing times at the Dream Playground at Petzke Park, 2820 14th Ave.
Chairman Eric Haugaard said the issue was brought to the commission because of past misuse of the facility, including vandalism. When the Dream Playground opened in October 2015, sight lighting was not part of the original design.
Since its opening, perimeter lighting and cameras have been installed. He said the city has had success with cameras that have helped to identify vandals. The addition of motion detecting lights would improve security, he said.
Discussions are also underway to close the park facility by 8 p.m., due to damage to the bathrooms. Public works is exploring the possibility of erecting a portable fence installed nightly and signs to indicate the facility was closed.
Tammy Conforti, the playground’s organizer, said she was pleased that the motion detectors were being considered as they offer further deterrence to vandals. She said signs indicating the playground’s nightly closing is a “great idea” that should be implemented as soon as the COVID-19 orders pertaining to use of such equipment is lifted.
Alderperson Holly Kangas wondered whether a new ordinance or a change to city ordinance had been drafted pertaining to the proposed nightly closing to implement it. She said she was in favor of the proposed changes.
“It’s too beautiful of a park, and there’s too much money, and too much sweat and tears that went into this to just let it be vandalized until it’s … ruined,” she said.
The committee did not vote on the matter as it was brought forth as a discussion item only. Haugaard said he hoped that additional information would available soon to move the changes forward.
