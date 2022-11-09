 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patience at the polls as Kenoshans line up to cast their ballots for the 2022 election

When Eugene Kopp, a poll worker at the Northside Library, arrived to open the polling spot at the library at 7 a.m. Tuesday, he was greeted by a group of eager voters waiting for the doors to open.

Kenoshans enter the polling location at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St. on Tuesday morning.

“We had a line out the door this morning,” Kopp said. “I had to do some traffic control when we first opened.”

Voters at the Northside Library cast their ballots for the 2022 midterm election Tuesday morning.

The Northside Library saw additional voters this year, too, as new wards were added to the polling location.

Kopp witnessed many first-time voters arrive with their parents to cast their ballots. He said the wards on the northside consistently vote.

“They’re very conscientious voters,” Kopp said. “They are very on top of the issues and know the importance of voting.”

“People are seeing how important voting is,” Kopp said.

Voters at various polling locations said the process was fast and efficient.

Voters wait in line and talk with election workers at the polls Nov. 8, 2022.

“(The voting process) was excellent,” said Mary Salani, who voted at the Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St. “There were checkpoints in place and everyone was friendly.”

Salani said she regularly votes in every election.

“It’s our civic duty,” Salani said. “I love to have a voice. It’s what our democracy is about.”

John and Robin Scott, who voted at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post, 6618 38th Ave., said they got in and out quickly.

“The process worked really well,” Robin Scott said. “It was the same as usual and everyone was friendly.”

The two said they vote regularly in elections

“We always vote,” John Scott said. “We don’t miss it.”

“Now we’re just waiting for results,” Robin Scott said.”

Kenosha City Clerk Michelle Nelson said there were no voting complications reported at the polls during the morning.

“There have not been any major concerns,” Nelson said.

Nelson said there were 6,455 votes cast on Tuesday as of 10:15 a.m. She said the last comparable election is the 2018 midterm election, in which over 27,000 votes were cast at the polls on that election day.

“We’re expecting the same for this year.”

Close race for congress as count continues for midterms

