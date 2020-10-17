Peace walk in Kenosha calls for social justice, change

She said without action at the polls, this peace walk and other marches held throughout the summer will have been held in vain.

“Our ancestors fought and died for equality and justice for all people,” Crape said. “I do not expect my 12-year-old granddaughter to have to face the same issues we face today.”

We walk against police brutality, equal opportunities for mortgages, employment and promotions, and fair wages.”

She said she never wants to live in a place where there are no laws.

“So, yes we need the police,” Crape said. “But we know that the misuse of power in most police departments has gone on for much too long.”

She said the Black community is no longer asking to be treated fairly because “it is not an option.”

“Many people say Black lives don’t matter,” Crape said. “Well, I say check your history and see what we as a people have contributed to America. All lives matter.”

The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of the State of Wisconsin, Inc. was established in 1925. Unity Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star of Wisconsin was established in 1955.