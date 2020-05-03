You are the owner of this article.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle recovering at Milwaukee-area hospital
SOMERS – A man was recovering at a Milwaukee-area hospital Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle a day earlier.

Somers Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the incident, which occurred at 2:53 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of 45th Avenue, according to Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson. While rescue workers treated him at the scene, a landing zone for a Flight For Life helicopter was established nearby at the University of Wisconsin–Parkside, and the man was flown to a Level One trauma center at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

“The gentleman was struck by a car while he was on the street, and he initially suffered life-threatening injuries,” Wilkinson said Sunday. “He is now stable and recovering at Froedtert.”

His current condition was not known as of press time. Assisting Somers was UW-Parkside police, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

