Pedestrian struck by vehicle recovering at Milwaukee-area hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS – A man was recovering at a Milwaukee-area hospital Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle a day earlier.

Somers Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the incident, which occurred at 2:53 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of 45th Avenue, according to Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson. While rescue workers treated him at the scene, a landing zone for a Flight For Life helicopter was established nearby at the University of Wisconsin–Parkside, and the man was flown to a Level One trauma center at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

“The gentleman was struck by a car while he was on the street, and he initially suffered life-threatening injuries,” Wilkinson said Sunday. “He is now stable and recovering at Froedtert.”

His current condition was not known as of press time. Assisting Somers was UW-Parkside police, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.