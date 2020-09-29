Pete Wicklund, longtime local journalist, named Kenosha News managing editor

Long-time local journalist Pete Wicklund was named managing editor of the Kenosha News on Tuesday.

Wicklund, a resident of Kenosha, has served in several roles with the Racine Journal Times for the past 21 years, starting in the newspaper's Burlington bureau. He has also served as a police reporter, copy editor and photographer. For the past four years he had been the newspaper's assistant managing editor.

A native of Palatine, Ill., he has worked at newspapers in Kansas, Illinois and Wisconsin. A graduate of the University of Kansas with a degree in journalism, Wicklund has lived in Kenosha for the past 18 years.

"Pete is a veteran newsman of the most dogged order," said Marc Chase, Midwest Editor for Lee Enterprises. "He has served our operations in Racine for 21 years, reporting in nearly every hard news beat and serving as an adept and dependable manager."

Chase added: "Solid local journalism always starts with solid local public safety reporting. In addition to his past experience reporting police, fire and courts, Pete also has served as a volunteer fireman in Burlington and Summers."

"It an exciting time to be here," Wicklund said of his new role. "The Kenosha News has been my daily source of news for all that is going on in our community for many years."