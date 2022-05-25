Petrifying Springs Biergarten to celebrate 2022 season opening on Friday

The Petrifying Springs Biergarten in Kenosha County’s Petrifying Springs Park will officially reopen for the season with a ceremonial keg tapping on Friday.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman and County Board Supervisor David Geertsen will tap the keg at 6 p.m., following a Blessing of the Bock conducted by the Rev. Eirik Olsen of Light of Christ Church in Kenosha. “It’s great to have the Biergarten back up and running for another season,” Kerkman said. “It’s one of many great attractions in our county parks, and having it open seven days a week now means that summer’s just around the corner.”

Beginning Friday, the Biergarten will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. daily each Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in the Village of Somers.

Established in 2017, the Biergarten operates in a public-private partnership between Kenosha County and Petrifying Springs Biergarten LLC. As part of this arrangement, a portion of the Biergarten’s revenue returns to the county to fund park improvements.

Authentic experience

The Biergarten offers an authentic, German-style experience, with a menu that includes imported and local beers, nonalcoholic beverages, sausages and soft pretzels, and other snacks. Regular activities include kickball leagues, live music and family days.

Mike Grab, co-owner of the Biergarten, said his crew is excited to embark on another year of operations.

“Each new season has been better than the last, and it's hard to believe it’s been five years since it all began,” Grab said. “We are so blessed to be part of this amazing community and truly believe we have created a unique destination, not only for the people that live here but for anyone that shares the love of beer, warm pretzels and Gemutlichkeit. PROST! to another season.”

In addition to Friday evening’s festivities, the upcoming holiday weekend’s activities at the Biergarten include:

• Sunday: Live music from Kenosha native Fallon Schultz at 6 p.m.

• Monday: Live music from the Roundabouts at 3 p.m., plus food trucks.

For more details about business hours, menu selections and activity schedules, visit the Petrifying Springs Biergarten website at www.petsbiergarten.com.

