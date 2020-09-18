Pharmacy adds two new COVID-19 test sites in Kenosha

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CVS Health will double its drive-thru COVID-19 test sites to more than 4,000 across the U.S., with two new Kenosha sites opening Friday.

The new locations, at 2207 80th St. and the other at 3726 North 22nd Ave., are among 19 opening throughout Wisconsin, bringing the company’s statewide total to 33 test sites, according to a company statement issued on Thursday. They are in addition to the existing CVS Kenosha testing site at the pharmacy at 3710 57th Ave.

Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 12 – 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.

When arriving for testing, patients should follow signs or the instructions of staff onsite. Procedures vary by location and patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to either the pharmacy drive-thru window or a parking space or tent located in the parking lot or, in very limited locations, to enter a CVS store. Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.