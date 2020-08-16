Pickup driver sought in hit-and-run injury accident with motorcyclist

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Village police are seeking the driver of a pickup truck involved in an alleged hit-and-run accident resulting in injury to a motorcyclist Saturday night.

At 8:23 p.m., Pleasant Prairie Police and Kenosha Fire Department personnel responded to the intersection of 39th Avenue and 85th Street for a report of a motorcycle struck by a pickup truck, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old male from Kenosha was struck from behind by a southbound pickup truck while stopped at a red light for southbound traffic on 39th Avenue. The impact caused the driver of the motorcycle to be ejected, and the motorcycle was pushed across the intersection, according to police. The motorcycle then struck the front of a 2017 Ford Escape that was stopped northbound on 39th Avenue, driven by a 73-year-old Kenosha man.

The pickup truck then fled the scene southbound on 39th Avenue.

The pickup was described by witnesses as a 2007-2013 GMC Sierra truck, possibly dark grey in color with front-end damage. Evidence from the truck was recovered at the scene and is currently being investigated.