Pickup driver sought in hit-and-run injury accident with motorcyclist
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Village police are seeking the driver of a pickup truck involved in an alleged hit-and-run accident resulting in injury to a motorcyclist Saturday night.

At 8:23 p.m., Pleasant Prairie Police and Kenosha Fire Department personnel responded to the intersection of 39th Avenue and 85th Street for a report of a motorcycle struck by a pickup truck, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old male from Kenosha was struck from behind by a southbound pickup truck while stopped at a red light for southbound traffic on 39th Avenue. The impact caused the driver of the motorcycle to be ejected, and the motorcycle was pushed across the intersection, according to police. The motorcycle then struck the front of a 2017 Ford Escape that was stopped northbound on 39th Avenue, driven by a 73-year-old Kenosha man.

The pickup truck then fled the scene southbound on 39th Avenue.

The pickup was described by witnesses as a 2007-2013 GMC Sierra truck, possibly dark grey in color with front-end damage. Evidence from the truck was recovered at the scene and is currently being investigated.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Escape was not injured.

The intersection was closed for approximately 45 minutes while officers investigated the scene.

Anyone who witnessed this accident or has information on the pickup that fled the scene can call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

