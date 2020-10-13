Plan Commission OKs extensions

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Requests to extend two ongoing developments in the village received quick and unanimous Plan Commission approval Monday night.

First up was a request by Haribo, which seeks to extend the master conceptual plan, final site plan and operational plan building permits by a year for its facility at the southwest corner of 120th Avenue and Highway C in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park.

The facility, located on 136.8 acres, will be Haribo’s first North American plant.

In a letter to the commission before its meeting, Haribo stated it needed the extension because of construction delays connected with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The previously approved master conceptual plan expires Nov. 7, followed by the final site and operational plan expiring Nov. 11. Even with the extension, the company hopes to sign a contract with its general contractor and submit final plans to the Village Board this month and obtain permits in November.

Village staff recommended approval, and Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said it’s not believed that Haribo will need to use the entire yearlong extension, which is seen as a precautionary measure because of the tight timeline.