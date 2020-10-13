 Skip to main content
Plan Commission OKs extensions
Pleasant Prairie

Plan Commission OKs extensions

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Requests to extend two ongoing developments in the village received quick and unanimous Plan Commission approval Monday night.

First up was a request by Haribo, which seeks to extend the master conceptual plan, final site plan and operational plan building permits by a year for its facility at the southwest corner of 120th Avenue and Highway C in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park.

The facility, located on 136.8 acres, will be Haribo’s first North American plant.

In a letter to the commission before its meeting, Haribo stated it needed the extension because of construction delays connected with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The previously approved master conceptual plan expires Nov. 7, followed by the final site and operational plan expiring Nov. 11. Even with the extension, the company hopes to sign a contract with its general contractor and submit final plans to the Village Board this month and obtain permits in November.

Village staff recommended approval, and Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said it’s not believed that Haribo will need to use the entire yearlong extension, which is seen as a precautionary measure because of the tight timeline.

Haribo has already has received conditional approval from the state for the planned production building and is working with the state to obtain conditional approval for its warehouse, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the village.

“Haribo is a great partner and a pivotal addition to Prairie Highlands Corporate Park,” Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said. “The project reflects a large investment in the community that will create jobs and benefit the local economy. Pleasant Prairie looks forward to seeing this highly-anticipated development take shape.”

Haribo Chief Production Officer Arndt Ruesges said in the release that his company is excited to continue moving the project forward.

“We’re working closely with the village of Pleasant Prairie and the state of Wisconsin as we’re making progress to move forward with our U.S. factory, and to do this during our 100-year anniversary is something special,” he said.

“All along, we’ve said we want to build a top-quality facility that is woven into the fabric of the community, and as we’re taking these next important steps, we’re closer to bringing that to life.”

The other extension was approved on behalf of CenterPoint Properties, which plans to construct a 220,080-square-foot speculative building between 80th and 82nd Avenues in the Lakeview Corporate Park.

On May 20, the Plan Commission conditionally approved the final site and operational plans for the project, which is set to expire Nov. 11. The extension moves that deadline out an additional year.

