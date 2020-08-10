You are the owner of this article.
Plane crashes in Town of Burlington, occupants suffer life-threatening injuries
Plane crashes in Town of Burlington, occupants suffer life-threatening injuries

PLANE CRASH

The wreckage of an airplane lies upside down in the backyard of a residence on Voree Court in the Town of Burlington, where it crashed Sunday afternoon.

 RACINE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A pilot and his passenger suffered life-threatening injuries when a plane crashed Sunday afternoon in the backyard of a residence.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Town of Burlington and City of Burlington firefighters were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. to a residence on Voree Court, a mall street located off Mormon Road along the Racine/Walworth County line. The pilot and passenger were found conscious upon arrival, but had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Both the pilot and passenger had to be extricated from the plane. Two Flight for Life helicopters responded and transported them to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for treatment, according to the news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses said the plane appeared to have difficulty gaining altitude just after taking off, and after narrowly missing the treeline crashed into the residential area, according to the release.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and are handling the investigation, according to the news release.

Karen Tordera said she saw a low-flying plane as she swam in the pool at her father's house on Mormon Road. While she did not see the plane crash, she said, they heard a crash.

Tordera's father, Bill Campbell, drove along his property line up to Voree Court, south of Burlington Municipal Airport and just north of State Street (old Highway 36) after seeing first responders arrive on site, where he said he saw the plane upside down with the passengers moving inside.

"The plane is upside down and the front end where the engine is looks like it's broken off and laying on the ground," Campbell said, describing what he saw. "The airplane is mostly intact, only the fact it was upside down. We could see that there were people inside the airplane, and of course they were upside down, and their arms were moving."

Campbell said deputies asked permission to land two Flight for Life helicopters on his property. Once they had Campbell's permission, deputies asked him to leave the area so that the helicopters could land safely.

Sunday's incident was the second plane crash in the Burlington area this year. David Lee Schmutzler of Port Washington died from injuries he suffered after crashing a plane he was flying just east of the Burlington airport on May 15.

