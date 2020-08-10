Plane crashes in Town of Burlington, occupants suffer life-threatening injuries

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A pilot and his passenger suffered life-threatening injuries when a plane crashed Sunday afternoon in the backyard of a residence.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Town of Burlington and City of Burlington firefighters were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. to a residence on Voree Court, a mall street located off Mormon Road along the Racine/Walworth County line. The pilot and passenger were found conscious upon arrival, but had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Both the pilot and passenger had to be extricated from the plane. Two Flight for Life helicopters responded and transported them to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for treatment, according to the news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses said the plane appeared to have difficulty gaining altitude just after taking off, and after narrowly missing the treeline crashed into the residential area, according to the release.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and are handling the investigation, according to the news release.

Karen Tordera said she saw a low-flying plane as she swam in the pool at her father's house on Mormon Road. While she did not see the plane crash, she said, they heard a crash.