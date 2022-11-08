Plans for new Pleasant Prairie police station approved by village plan commission

The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission has approved the conceptual plan for a new police station south of the Village Hall after a public hearing Monday. The proposal now heads to the Village Board for final approval.

The new station will be built on approximately 4.5 acres of property owned by the village south of 100th Street and north of 104th Street on the east side of 39th Avenue.

Pleasant Prairie Chief of Police David Smetana said plans for a new station began in 2016 to “address several deficits in the space” at the current police station, 8600 Green Bay Road.

“We need physical skills training space; a classroom training facility will allow us to host police training which would benefit us in providing high-quality training and help us financially by lowering the cost of the training we host,” Smetana said.

58,000 square feet

Designs for the new police station propose a total building size of approximately 58,000 square feet. The main level will consist of roughly 28,000 square feet for offices and conference rooms, with space for dispatch, roll call, booking and holding, evidence intake, storage, locker rooms and mechanical rooms. In addition, the Police Department will use the station's lower level for underground parking, a fitness room, additional storage space and a vehicle impound area.

Smetana said the department needed more office space and an updated and expanded evidence processing area that would allow the use of newer equipment. The new facility would allow for indoor parking for all of the department’s equipment, as opposed to the current facility’s six indoor parking spots. In addition, they were “approaching a limit” on women’s locker space and meeting areas.

“The new facility will answer all of these concerns and allow for growth and our continued service to the community in the coming decades,” Smetana said.

In conjunction with the police station development, the Village plans to create 101st Street and 38th Avenue to the north and east of the facility. The development design provides a primary public entrance on the south side of the building, with public parking lot access available from both 38th and 39th Avenues.

Police personnel will enter from 101st Street on the north side of the building. The site will provide 39 public parking spaces on the south side of the building and 19 staff spaces on the east side of the building. The proposed underground parking on the lower level of the building will accommodate squad cars and other police vehicles.