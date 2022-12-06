Plans for Pleasant Prairie Fire Department Station No. 3 near completion

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village plan commission approved site and operational plans for Fire Station No. 3 in Prairie Springs Park, 10165 Terwall Terrace, during Monday’s meeting.

The project will move to the village board for contract approval in January. The proposed plans place the new station at the northeast corner of Wis. Highway 165 and Terwall Terrace. Construction is proposed to start in the spring 2023 and be completed in 2024.

New department HQ

Fire and Rescue Chief Craig Roepke said Fire Station No. 3 will become the new headquarters for the department, supporting stations No. 1 and No. 2 by aiding in responses to concurrent calls for service.

"The new station will place the department's critical infrastructure in a location that will enhance the overall Village emergency plan, providing appropriate response times and proper coverage distances to the Village's southern and western areas,” Roepke said.

Fire Station No. 3 will be about 21,350 square feet. It will be comprised of offices, eight dorm rooms, a drive-thru four-door apparatus bay, a day room and a training or conference room. The design of the building will be similar to Fire Station No. 1 at 3801 Springbrook Road. The building's exterior will feature stone, brick, architectural panels and standing seam metal roofing.

Additionally, the village is working with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to install lighted advanced warning signs to alert travelers on Wis. Highway 165 when a fire apparatus is entering the roadway.

The facility will have a focus on sustainability, incorporating green building components. A solar panel system on the roof will offset the facility’s electrical charges. A stormwater retention facility and a municipal sanitary sewer extension will be associated with the new the development of the new station.

The station is deigned to house eight full-time employees with a minimum of three employees per shift. The largest shift would have a maximum of 10 employees, including administrative staff consisting of the Fire Chief, Assistant Fire Chief, Fire Prevention Officer, and Administrative Secretary.

The station will have 112 outside parking spaces, including two handicapped-accessible parking spaces.

Plans for a third fire station began in 1999. In 2019, a study by a consultant group determined the need for a third station in the Prairie Springs Park. The Village’s Insurance Services Office rating, which evaluates the deployment or location of fire stations in a community, was a significant driver in developing the station.

In 2015 and 2020, the ISO deployment analysis segment of those years’ overall report in 2015 and 2020 scored the village 2.74 and 3.76 out of 10 points, respectively.