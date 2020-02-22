Plans submitted to state for Paris solar farm

Chicago-based Invenergy has submitted a formal application to construct a $220 million solar energy farm covering up to 2,700 acres in the town of Paris.
According to the application filed with the Public Service Commission, Invenergy Renewables will lease and place under easement 2,620 acres and purchase 80 acres for the 200 megawatt generation project, an electrical substation to be built adjacent to the existing Paris substation, maintenance buildings and potentially battery storage facilities.
Up to 750,000 solar panels could be installed in arrays mounted between 7 and 15 feet off the ground. The arrays would cover approximately 1,500 acres, with the balance of the project area used for access roads and setbacks. The arrays would track the sun’s daylight path.
The site could have the capability of producing 250 megawatts if deemed acceptable by the PSC.
The Paris Solar Energy Center is a roughly shaped in a rectangle, located about 1.5 miles west of I-94, bordering Highway KR on the north, straddling Highway 45 on the west and partly adjacent to Highway 142 (Burlington Road) on the south.
The proposed center follows other wind and solar projects Invenergy or its affiliates have built in the state including:
A 129-megawatt wind farm that and has been operating in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties since 2008.
The 300-megawatt Badger Hollow solar farm under construction in Iowa County that the PSC approved last year.
Invenergy seeks to operate the solar project and sell the power in long-term purchase agreements but also seeks authority to sell the project to a public utility or other qualified entity before or after construction. The buyer would be required to operate and maintain the site under the same conditions the PSC would imposed on Invenergy.
Statewide search
Invenergy chose Kenosha County after a statewide search that begin in late 2016 as the cost of producing solar energy declined.
Invenergy considered the “solar resource,” proximity to transmission lines, topography, ground cover and community in selecting the Paris site.
Southern Wisconsin was identified as one for the most suitable as a solar site in the state, due to its latitude and favorable weather pattern.
Once the Paris site was deemed suitable, it continued to score high marks for significant tracts of flat, cleared land, compatibility with existing land uses and avoidance of environmentally sensitive wetlands, parks and habitats.
Foxconn’s 2018 announcement of its plans to build a plant nearby in Racine County led Invenergy to expect there would be more local demand for electricity generation.
Landowners receptive
Landowners were receptive to the project and those who recognized that “harvesting the sun’s energy instead of traditional crops signed solar easements.”
Paris Town Chairman John Holloway said Thursday that those who have granted Invenergy easements feel it’s in the best economic interest for their families.
“Most of them see it as a business venture — how it would fit into their families plans for the future,” Holloway.
The easements are for 25 years with an option to renew for another 25 years, he said.
No archaeological impact
PSC staff had concerns last year that Native American effigy mounds could be located within the solar site and need to be protected.
Since then, the company has hired a firm to conduct an archaeological survey and found that the project would have no adverse impact on the sites, said Holloway.
The company’s application confirmed that the archaeological sites could be avoided.
Visual impact unavoidable
The project will have an overall visual impact on the town, but that’s not something the town can control, Holloway acknowledged.
“We recognize that there’s a strong economic impact for the landowners participating in the project, and we want to respect those peoples’ right to pursue what’s best for them and their families. But it will present a different visual experience that’s something we don’t have much say in,” he said.
If the PSC approves the project, the town will negotiate additional screening and setbacks to minimize the project’s visual impact on surrounding land, Holloway said.
Some revenue
The solar project and substation property will be tax exempt, but the town and Kenosha County will receive some annual revenue from Invenergy in lieu of tax payments.
Invenergy has indicated it would offset property tax revenue Paris Elementary School and Central High School would lose if the project is built, Holloway said.
To date, Invenergy “has been very respectful and easy to work with,” which should help with any other issues remaining for the the town and energy company to sort out, he said.
Invenergy’s Director of Development Daniel Litchfield said the firm is in negotiations to make up the property tax revenue the schools would lose if the project is built.
“The schools don’t get anything (under the state’s shared revenue formula), and that seems unfair. We’ve proposed an agreement that makes the school districts whole,” Litchfield said.
He noted that property owners who have entered into solar easements don’t pay property taxes on the leased land, and that towns and counties typically receive more in shared revenue generated by utility projects of this scope than from the property taxes they would have received.
The project is estimated to generate $800,000 in annual revenue for the participating governmental entities, with the county receiving about 58% and the town 42% under state statutes.
$220 million project
The Paris Solar Center’s cost is estimated in excess of $220 million, according to a Jan. 21 market study included in the volumes of material submitted with the construction application.
The Marquis & Co. market study also concluded that there is no market data indicating that the solar project will have a negative impact on rural residential or agricultural property values in the surrounding area.
“An analysis of recent residential sales proximate to existing solar farms in Wisconsin and nearby states, which includes residential sales as close as 425 feet, to photovoltaic panels, did not support any finding that proximity to a photovoltaic panel had any impact on property values,” according to the study.
The income from the solar leases may increase the value and marketability of the affected properties, the report concluded.
50-year life span
Invenergy estimates the solar farm would have a 50-year life span, although it wants to be able to seek an extension of any required permits.
The company would begin developing a decommissioning plan after 15 years of operation. The firm would be responsible for removing the solar arrays and associated facilities to a depth of 4 feet below grade and any above-ground electrical components, fencing or access roads during a 12-month period.
The land, which would be planted to native grass species during construction of the solar farm, would be tilled to facilitate its return to agricultural use.
While a site larger than 100 megawatts has never been decommissioned within the U.S., Invenergy estimated decommissioning costs could reach nearly $9 million net the salvage value of recycled materials.
