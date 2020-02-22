Plans submitted to state for Paris solar farm

“We recognize that there’s a strong economic impact for the landowners participating in the project, and we want to respect those peoples’ right to pursue what’s best for them and their families. But it will present a different visual experience that’s something we don’t have much say in,” he said.

If the PSC approves the project, the town will negotiate additional screening and setbacks to minimize the project’s visual impact on surrounding land, Holloway said.

Some revenue

The solar project and substation property will be tax exempt, but the town and Kenosha County will receive some annual revenue from Invenergy in lieu of tax payments.

Invenergy has indicated it would offset property tax revenue Paris Elementary School and Central High School would lose if the project is built, Holloway said.

To date, Invenergy “has been very respectful and easy to work with,” which should help with any other issues remaining for the the town and energy company to sort out, he said.

Invenergy’s Director of Development Daniel Litchfield said the firm is in negotiations to make up the property tax revenue the schools would lose if the project is built.