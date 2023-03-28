PLEASANT PRAIRIE – The Village Board approved a guaranteed maximum price of over $24 million for the new police station with Riley Construction Company during the board's Monday meeting.

The new station will sit south of the Village Hall at 10111 39th Ave. The Riley contract is for $24.3 million. Not including architect costs, the total project is estimated to cost $27.2 million including equipment, furniture and other expenses.

Village Trustee Mike Pollocoff congratulated village staff and Riley Construction representatives for their work to get the project to this point. While Pollocoff admitted the cost was sizable, he emphasized the importance of the police services going into the future as the village continued to grow.

“I think the staff and Riley have done a good job synthesizing the project, I think this site will take us into the future,” Pollocoff said. “We’ve really done as much as possible with this building to make sure it will take care of the Police Department.”

The new station will replace the current station at 8600 Green Bay Road, which Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana has previously said lacks space in critical areas.

Smetana said the department needed more office space and an updated and expanded evidence processing area that would allow for newer equipment. In addition, the department was “approaching a limit” on women’s locker space and meeting areas.

Designs previously presented for the new police station show a total building size of approximately 58,000 square feet. The main level will consist of roughly 28,000 square feet for offices and conference rooms, with space for dispatch, roll call, booking and holding, evidence intake, storage, locker rooms and mechanical rooms.

The new facility will allow indoor parking for all of the department’s equipment, as opposed to the current facility’s six indoor parking spots. The department will use the station’s lower level for underground parking, a fitness room, additional storage space and a vehicle impound area.

The Village plans to create 101st Street and 38th Avenue to the north and east of the facility. The development design provides a primary public entrance on the south side of the building, with public parking lot access available from both 38th and 39th Avenues.

Police personnel will enter from 101st Street on the north side of the building. The site will provide 39 public parking spaces on the south side of the building and 19 staff spaces on the east side of the building.