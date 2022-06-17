Pleasant Prairie approves design contracts for new police and fire station

Pleasant Prairie will likely be getting a larger police station and third fire station to keep up with a growing population and increasing demand for public safety services, with design contracts for the two new buildings approved at the Village Board meeting on Monday.

The new police station will be located on a 4.47 acre lot east of 39th Ave and just south of the Village Hall and 100th Street Fire Station 3 will be be at the intersection of Wisconsin Highway 165 and Terwall Terrace within Prairie Springs Park, near RecPlex and on the southern side of Lake Andrea.

Plans for a new police station began in 2016, as the current police facility, built in the 1990s, was not large enough for the growing workforce of the department. The new location has additional space for parking and future growth and provides room for an efficient site layout with easy access to major roadways

The new police station will include expanded storage space for evidence processing, improved facility security, additional female lockers, a large roll call room for training, an area for emergency management, extra meeting spaces and sufficient parking for all agency vehicles and equipment.

“We are excited to begin these new building projects to enhance and support the law enforcement and public safety services provided to our community,” said David Smetana, Pleasant Prairie Police Chief. “The new Police facility will allow for more efficient workspaces and deliver a modernized building that is welcoming for the community.”

The proposed site for the fire station consists of around two acres of land located in the southwestern quadrant of the Village, improving response times to developments west of Interstate 94, including the new Haribo facility, and supporting the overall public safety efforts in the Village.

“The continued growth in population and development in Pleasant Prairie has caused an increase in the demand for public safety services, and the Village has identified a need for the new stations,” explained Fire & Rescue Chief Craig Roepke. “In 2021, Fire & Rescue calls were up 83% since 2010. Sustaining the level of service the Pleasant Prairie community has come to expect has become difficult. The additional Fire Station will enhance response times and support Fire & Rescue’s Village-wide public safety efforts.”

