PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Fire Station No. 3 now has a price tag, with the Village Board approving a contract with Riley Construction Company for $13.9 million during Monday’s meeting.

Along with architect and engineering fees, and approximately $425,000 in equipment purchases for various rooms, the total cost of the new station, to be located in Prairie Springs Park, 10165 Terwall Terrace, is estimated to be about $14,450,968, almost $1.5 million below the amount allocated in the 2023 budget.

Construction was previously proposed to start this spring and completed in 2024. The new station will be about 21,000 square feet, and will be comprised of offices, eight dorm rooms, a drive-thru four-door apparatus bay, a day room and a training or conference room.

Seasons at River View

Also approved were slight zoning text amendments for the Seasons at River View Apartments, under development between Hwy. 50 and 79th Street from 104th to 115th Avenues.

The first was to fix a typo in the setback between buildings, corrected to 20 feet rather than 40 feet in documents. The second pertained to the setback to the east property line, which was amended from 30 feet to 25 feet after it was discovered setback for the easternmost building was 29 feet 9 inches, just three inches short.

According to Village Zoning Administrator Jean Werbie-Harris, such amendments are not unusual.

Turkey nuisance

Village Administrator Eric Rindfleisch notified the board about an ongoing issue in the Rolling Meadows neighborhood with several wild turkeys. Seven birds were reportedly “acting aggressive” towards vehicles and pedestrians.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reportedly advised residents avoid feeding the birds, an situation a Pleasant Prairie Police officer reportedly noted at several residences. Notices will be sent to residents to remove the ground-level bird feeders.

The DNR advises relocation if the turkeys continue to be a nuisance after the notices have been given out.