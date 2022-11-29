Pleasant Prairie board approves future beer garden operator

Pleasant Prairie will be getting its own permanent beer garden by Lake Andrea.

The village board approved the selection of Pleasant Prairie Beer Garden Joint Venture/Lake Andrea Beer Garden LLC as the operator of the new feature in Prairie Springs Park.

The operators of the newly selected vendor are Anthony DeBartolo and Michael Grab, owners and operators of the popular Petrifying Springs Biergarten, and Mike Honold, owner of Rivals Sports Pub & Grille.

The beer garden will be located at the southwest corner of the park picnic area No. 2, where a small pavilion currently stands. A larger structure, with coolers, storage space, prepping areas, taps and serving windows will be constructed in its place. The new structure will be about 1,485 square feet.

Additionally, the beer garden will have approximately 40 picnic tables and two fire rings with seating. A 15-by-20 foot stage will be constructed on the northern side of the site, next to the Lake Andrea beach. The beer garden, about 1.18 acres, will be fenced, with a restroom and storage building outside the fenced area.

Permanent venue

After the success of a Prairie Springs pop-up beer garden last summer, run by a different operator, support grew for a more permanent venue. The village reached out to five potential candidates to operate the beer garden, ultimately settling on the Bartolo, Grab and Honold joint venture.

Grab said the Lake Andrea Beer Garden will be “more hip and trendy” than the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, which has a more traditional German style, from decor to drinks.

The Pleasant Prairie beer garden will be "American style" according to village staff, featuring local craft drinks and a different menu than just pretzels and sausages, although Grab said those will also still be available.

Instead of German glass steins that attendees rent, Grab said they will have simple pint glasses with a logo that guests can take home after they’re finished.

“We couldn’t do that before, because the Steins came from Munich, so I couldn’t just go to any store and get liters of glassware,” Grab said during the meeting. “So this would be a different approach to that as well.”

Because they will operate both locations, Grab said they will make sure the two attractions do not compete, either in style or with events.

Concerns about parking were raised. Between the three parking lots along the southwest side of Lake Andrea there are about 215 parking spots. Whether that was enough to accommodate beer garden attendees was uncertain, and village staff said that will be a topic to consider in the future.

Grab said they looked forward to working with Pleasant Prairie and the RecPlex for the project.

“We’re super excited about it, this will be a completely different look and feel,” Grab said. “We’re looking forward to introducing ourselves to the community.”