Pleasant Prairie Board moves ahead two major projects, approves extension for third

Two major village projects moved forward during the Pleasant Prairie Village Board meeting Monday. The board approved a certified survey map for the former We Energies Power Plant property and plans for the construction of Fire Station No. 3.

Plans for the former power plant property were detailed during a plan commission meeting in July. The board had conditionally approved a conceptual plan in August. The property, 8000 95th St., would be subdivided into three lots with Lot 2 planned to be turned into a 198-acre industrial park, called the LogistiCenter.

Lot 1 and Lot 3, 102 and 100 acres respectively, would remain under Wisconsin Electric’s ownership.

The certified survey map was approved without further discussion from the board.

Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief Craig Roepke spoke to the board during the meeting, talking about what benefits the new fire station, to be built in Prairie Springs Park just west of the baseball diamonds, would bring to the village.

“I think Station no. 3 will definitely enhance and improve the response time to that whole general area as it continues to develop,” Roepke said later.

Several board members questioned the solar panel units that will be built on the roof of the new station. According to Roepke, the panels will provide an estimated 80% saving on the station’s electricity bill every year, paying for the panels in about 11 years.

Beyond the financial benefits of the panels, Roepke said the use of solar energy would convey the forward-thinking nature of the village.

Roepke said plans for the station date to as early as 1999, when it was a simple star on a pencil-drawn plan of Prairie Springs Park. With the recent referendum that allowed the hiring of additional emergency responder staff, Roepke said those plans could finally become a reality.

“You can build a building, but you need people to put in it,” Roepke said.

A third potentially significant future project, the proposed Bethany Church Campus, planned for 11019 Wilmot Road, was given another three-year extension for its conceptual plan.

The Village Board first approved the new campus, which would include a house of worship, elementary school, sports fields, parsonages and a mausoleum, in 2015. The project was put on hold, and an initial three-year extension of the conceptual plan was granted in 2016.

Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris emphasized that the plans would not be given exceptions to any changes of Village ordinances or rules made since the original conceptual plan was approved. The conceptual plan would have to be updated to be in compliance.

The 2023 solid waste utility and fleet internal service fund budgets were approved during the meeting as well.

The solid waste utility provides garbage, recycling and leaf collection services for the village. Utility funds also operate the Residential Recycling Center.

The approved budget had a $2 increase for unlimited collection, to $23.50 per month. Automated increased by $1, to $21.50 per month.

For now, automated collection is correlated to having a small garbage container, as the village is not able to identify residents with automated service. According to the village finance director/treasurer, the majority of village containers don’t have the necessary tracking readers installed, and the software costs $25,000 annually.

The fleet internal service fund is in charge of fleet services for the village, except police fire and rescue. Revenue in 2023 is projected to decreased by 14.1% to $2.19 million, with budgeted expenditures expected to increased by 2.8% to $2.11 million.

Charge out rates to general government departments and enterprise funds were increase to 90% of state rates, $179,112.