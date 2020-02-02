Pleasant Prairie board trustee to step down after long, distinguished tenure

“I was always hoping it would never come,” he said. “The involvement with the village was so rewarding. To work with the people I was working with, it was just fantastic.”

Service began in 1970s

Serpe was first elected to the board when it became a village in 1989. In 1978, a few years after he and his wife Nancy moved to what was then a town, he was asked to serve on the Park Commission with a neighbor who has since moved away.

“They wanted us to start a co-ed softball league, and we did,” he said.

His foray into community involvement grew to become the successful Prairie Family Days, while it lasted, he said. Later he joined the Police and Fire Commission in 1978, and when the town finally incorporated as a village, he ran for the board.

Opposed then in 1989 by Frank Deininger, a well-known successful businessman, Serpe said he was worried “because he had a lot of influence.” They later became friends.

For many years, Serpe ran unopposed until the last couple of years. Running also unopposed for the seat he is vacating is Plan Commission member Brock Williamson.

“I think Brock will do well in the job,” he said.

