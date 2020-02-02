Pleasant Prairie board trustee to step down after long, distinguished tenure

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Michael Serpe loves what the future holds for the community he has lived in since the mid-1970s, watching what was once an agrarian town transform into a modern, diversified and well-planned village.
That’s why the retired law enforcement officer turned elected leader finds it hard to leave public office. Serpe, who filed non-candidacy papers in December, said two years ago when he ran for office the campaign would likely be his last.
After 31 years as Village Board trustee, and celebrating his 75th birthday last week, he is ready. In fact, he’s already doing a little remodeling inside his house.
“I’ve been a Kenosha County my whole life. We’re straightening this all out and getting rid of a lot of stuff from 53 years of marriage because I want my daughter Dina to have the house when we leave the earth or how ever it happens,” he said.
Then his gaze shifts outside.
“You see that plot out there that’s got leaves on it? That’s my (vegetable) garden. That’s what I’ll be doing in the summer and maintain my yard. I got the Plan Commission and we’ll go back and forth to Atlanta to see my other daughter and grandsons and I do golf quite a bit.”
But leaving the board doesn’t come without a little sadness he said, while looking in the direction of Sadie, Dina’s enthusiastic Goldendoodle wagging her tail, pleading to join in the conversation.
“I was always hoping it would never come,” he said. “The involvement with the village was so rewarding. To work with the people I was working with, it was just fantastic.”
Service began in 1970s
Serpe was first elected to the board when it became a village in 1989. In 1978, a few years after he and his wife Nancy moved to what was then a town, he was asked to serve on the Park Commission with a neighbor who has since moved away.
“They wanted us to start a co-ed softball league, and we did,” he said.
His foray into community involvement grew to become the successful Prairie Family Days, while it lasted, he said. Later he joined the Police and Fire Commission in 1978, and when the town finally incorporated as a village, he ran for the board.
Opposed then in 1989 by Frank Deininger, a well-known successful businessman, Serpe said he was worried “because he had a lot of influence.” They later became friends.
For many years, Serpe ran unopposed until the last couple of years. Running also unopposed for the seat he is vacating is Plan Commission member Brock Williamson.
“I think Brock will do well in the job,” he said.
“I appreciate the voters having enough faith in me to re-elect me every two years. And that made me feel good. But working with the village, we have probably one of the best department head staffs of any municipality around.
“They’re just fantastic to work with. And, being on the board, when you have department heads of that quality, serving on the board is much easier because they pretty much have the same vision for the village as the board does,” he said.
The vision began as farmers, business owners and late state Sen. Joe Andrea sought to bring the community into the 21st Century. However, it wasn’t always easy.
“Farmers were the biggest taxpayers,” Serpe said.
“Thank God for Dick Abdoo, from Wisconsin Energy, and (the late state Sen.) Joe Andrea for writing a holding bill that allowed Wisconsin Energy to create a holding company that created the LakeView Corp. Park, WisPark,” he said. “That was the start of the renaissance in the village.”
That sparked the development of the village’s iconic recreational hub at Prairie Springs Park, Lake Andrea and the RecPlex.
“They gave us a million to form the path around the lake, and they gave us $4 million to create the RecPlex, and that was the icon, and LakeView Corp. Park and Lake Andrea. It just took off from there, and it’s been nothing but fantastic,” Serpe said.
‘Not a rosy road’
As the village continues to grow with Haribo, which is expected to break ground in the Prairie Highlands Corp. Park, and Village Green Center, its downtown ready to hire developers, he admits it wasn’t always so easy.
In the beginning, there was much resistance to growth among the farming community.
“It was not a rosy road. It was rough. And, now that it’s in place, people seeing that, `Wow, this is pretty nice.’ That’s where the confidence comes from,” Serpe said.
He said he has been impressed with the resident-led planning process that has brought the downtown plans to fruition and the trust the village staff has earned with more than three decades of development under its belt.
“Now we have to lock in the right developer or developers for the housing and the commercial. I’m not going to predict anything. But I’m going to say that this is the type of place that, when people visit and they leave, they say to themselves, `I can’t wait to come back.’ That’s what we want it to be.”
Serpe, who is chairman of the village’s Plan Commission, said he would be retaining that position.
“We are in a high growth area. It’s going to get busy. It’s up to the village to make sure, when that growth happens, that it’s done right, and I have all the confidence in the world that that’s going to happen,” he said. “I’m glad I’m staying on the Plan Commission so I can continue to add what I can. But this village is special. It’s very special.”