Pleasant Prairie considering additional tax levy for RecPlex

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has reached far and wide since mid-March.

While many businesses in the village certainly have been hit hard, the one at the top of the list is the RecPlex, the largest municipally owned recreational facility in the country.

With a combined expected revenue loss of $5.4 million between 2020 and 2021, the Village Board will ask the taxpayers for a little extra help this budgeting season.

Finance Director Kathy Goessl presented the 2021 budget to the board Monday night, which includes an additional tax levy of $1.5 million to assist the RecPlex, which lost $3.6 million in revenue in 2020 and has an estimated loss of $1.8 million next year.

The 2021 budget, aside from the additional proposed levy, calls for a total of $13,296,940 for 2021, an increase from $12,652,261. Taxpayers with a home valued at $237,200 will see an increase of $9.64, with an additional $119.65 to their bill with the RecPlex levy.

A public hearing will be held Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. before the final budget approval. That hearing will be held virtually, and residents can visit www.PleasantPrairieWi.gov/goto to register.