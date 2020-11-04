Pleasant Prairie considering additional tax levy for RecPlex

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has reached far and wide since mid-March.
While many businesses in the village certainly have been hit hard, the one at the top of the list is the RecPlex, the largest municipally owned recreational facility in the country.
With a combined expected revenue loss of $5.4 million between 2020 and 2021, the Village Board will ask the taxpayers for a little extra help this budgeting season.
Finance Director Kathy Goessl presented the 2021 budget to the board Monday night, which includes an additional tax levy of $1.5 million to assist the RecPlex, which lost $3.6 million in revenue in 2020 and has an estimated loss of $1.8 million next year.
The 2021 budget, aside from the additional proposed levy, calls for a total of $13,296,940 for 2021, an increase from $12,652,261. Taxpayers with a home valued at $237,200 will see an increase of $9.64, with an additional $119.65 to their bill with the RecPlex levy.
A public hearing will be held Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. before the final budget approval. That hearing will be held virtually, and residents can visit www.PleasantPrairieWi.gov/goto to register.
Because of the pandemic, the RecPlex was closed for 10 weeks and has only had restricted use of the facility available the past six months. And to add to its financial pickle, the village was unable to get any state or federal relief aid because it's municipally owned.
For all of its 20 years, the RecPlex has been self-sufficient, and no village dollars have been used toward infrastructure or its operations. The facility annually makes a payment of $500,000 back to the village for services it receives.
Support Local Journalism
The facility has an annual operating budget of about $12 million with a yearly debt payment of $2.5 million.
But in this economic climate, something had to give, Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said.
"With that debt service payment and COVID-19, it just made it really, really difficult to sustain the principal that's owed," he said. "We looked for multiple alternative ways and other considerations of how to try and absorb those costs without going to the levy.
"We've been very fortunate for 20 years that this facility has been self-sufficient. This is a temporary solution. We have the utmost confidence that, as things start to equalize and as we move forward, that the RecPlex will become self-sufficient once again."
Thiel said he appreciates the impact the additional cost may be on the taxpayers.
"I realize that this will be a difficult thing for some, perhaps to accept," he said. "But I know that the RecPlex is a community asset that we need to support."
Trustee Kris Keckler agreed.
"The cause for (the levy) is more than justified," he said.
Within the proposed budget for 2021 are inflationary increases across most departments, but there aren't any new positions or additional programs being added.
Possible capital projects include road improvements at $2.3 million, replacing two fire engines, improvements in Pleasant Prairie Park, the designing of a new law enforcement facility, replacing police vehicles and land acquisitions for the Highway 50 reconstruction project.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!