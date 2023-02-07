The Village of Pleasant Prairie has announced the locations for its consolidated 2023 polling locations, to be used for the Feb. 21 Spring Primary and April 4 Spring Election.

Depending upon the voter ward, residents may vote at one of two polling locations, the Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave, or the RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace.

The Village Board made the decision during the January 9 meeting after hearing a recommendation from Village Clerk Jane Snell to consolidate the Village’s six polling locations down to three for the 2023 Election Cycle.

The proposed change was based on historically low voter turnout for similar elections. Resident voters in Wards 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 will enter the Village Hall Auditorium at the south entrance. Resident voters in Wards 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 will enter the RecPlex, which will operate as two polling locations, at the south entrance.

“During smaller elections like these, we can make voting more efficient and accessible by consolidating our polling locations,” Snell said. “State law allows the governing body to establish polling places at least thirty days before an election.”

Residents are encouraged to check their voter registration status and find where to vote before an election by visiting MyVote.Wi.gov and entering their home address under the “Find My Polling Place” tab to ensure they visit the correct polling location.

For additional assistance, residents can contact the Village Clerk's office at 262-694-1400 or email ClerksOffice@PleasantPrairieWi.gov.