Pleasant Prairie could be getting food trucks, beer gardens at Prairie Springs Park

The Village of Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission Monday gave a favorable recommendation for proposed zoning text amendments that would allow beer gardens within Prairie Springs Park, 9900 Terwall Terrace.

Food trucks that don’t sell alcoholic beverages and beer gardens, with or without live entertainment, would be allowed in designated areas within the park. Neither are currently allowed under the Village Zoning Text according to Jean Werbie-Harris, director of community development.

“Since the pandemic, outdoor eating in open spaces and beer gardens have become extremely popular, and these proposed adjustments will accommodate the local interest in establishing these types of amenities,” Werbie-Harris said.

Interest in having a permanent beer garden at Prairie Springs Park grew following the success of the Pop-up Biergarten that took place earlier this summer on the west end of Lake Andrea. The event featured German and craft beer, ciders, hard seltzer, live music, and food vendors. The proposed Zoning Text Amendments expand the possibility of creating an establishment and making a beer garden in the Village a future reality.

Additional amendments in the Zoning Text include adjustments to setbacks for buildings, parking lots, driveway maneuvering lanes, and fire lanes. Due to the unique size, site characteristics and need to provide directional information to the site amenities at Prairie Springs Park, the Zoning Administrator can approve sign permits that vary from an article in the Zoning Ordinance.