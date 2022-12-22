 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Prairie declares snow emergency until Sunday afternoon

A snow emergency has been declared in the Village of Pleasant Prairie beginning at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, and remaining in effect until noon, Sunday, Dec. 25.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

During a snow emergency, no parking is allowed on Village streets. All snow emergency parking restrictions will be enforced throughout this time period.

The village will ticket at vehicles violating the parking restrictions. The village recommends residents to stay off the road as much as possible during heavy snowstorms. If driving is necessary, residents should be cautious and keep a safe distance behind plows, at least 200 feet.

For more information related to the village snow and ice removal plan, visit www.pleasantprairiewi.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=10822557.

