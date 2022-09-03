Pleasant Prairie Fire Department invites public to Safety Day in the Prairie Sept. 10

The Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue Department will host its annual Safety Day in the Prairie event Saturday (Sept. 10) at Fire Station No.1, 3801 Springbrook Road. It will feature emergency response vehicles, live demonstrations and safety presentations for families.

The free event is open to the public and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The department's 100-foot aerial platform fire truck and other emergency vehicles will be displayed, including the Flight for Life helicopter. Complimentary refreshments will be available throughout the day.

In addition, guests can tour the fire station. The Safety House will also be available to teach families what to do in case of a fire, including live demonstrations involving confined space rescue. A Pleasant Prairie Police Department K9 demonstration will also be part of the day's event. There will also be presentations from all Village of Pleasant Prairie safety entities.

"This is an opportunity for residents to meet their firefighters and learn about the varied functions and duties carried out by the Fire & Rescue Department," said Craig Roepke, Chief of Fire & Rescue. "Firefighters go through frequent training to update and learn new skills to make sure that they are prepared for the numerous types of emergencies they encounter daily."

Safety Day in the Prairie precedes Fire Prevention Month, which occurs in October. Members of Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue encourage all residents to have a fire safety plan and discuss fire safety with members of their household.

Chief Roepke said members of the Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue Department thanked those who have shown their support for the department. For more information, call the Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue at (262) 694-8027.