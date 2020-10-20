Pleasant Prairie man charged with killing dogs

A 63-year-old Village of Pleasant Prairie man with a felony conviction on his record now faces four criminal charges in the shooting deaths of two dogs last week.
Michael G. Baker made his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Baker is charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and two felony counts of mistreatment of animals as a repeat offender.
The four charges carry a total possible prison term of 27 years and a fine of $70,000. Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a $3,000 cash bond for Baker, who had been held in the Kenosha County Jail on a probation hold since his arrest.
Criminal court records indicate that Baker was found guilty by a jury of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in 2016. That same jury acquitted him of hit-and-run causing injury. He was sentenced to five years probation in that case.
“What’s concerning (are charges of) possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts, two different weapons,” Keating said in court Tuesday. “There’s a strong likelihood of some incarceration if convictions occur.”
Special prosecutor Ian Hackett, who asked for a cash bond, agreed with Keating.
“The allegations in the complaint are very serious, including two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon,” Hackett said. “He was not allowed to be in possession of firearms.”
According to the criminal complaint in the most recent case:
Pleasant Prairie Police were dispatched to a residence after a caller reported a neighbor had shot his dog. The man stated he owns four dogs who had gotten loose from his yard. Two returned, but two Siberian huskies did not.
While the man was searching for the two other dogs, a neighbor told the man she witnessed someone shoot a dog at a nearby property. The woman stated she saw a black husky in the road, along with two additional dogs that came out, but she was unable to corral them, and they walked back into the woods.
As the woman and her husband tried to find the dogs near a marsh, she stated she heard “three or four gunshots with dog yelps in between.” When she got to the defendant’s house, she saw him putting a yellow dog on the front of a tractor. The woman then saw Baker grab the dog by its neck and rear and toss it into bushes located on the southeastern corner of the property.
The defendant told police: “The dogs were chasing my chickens and killed a bunch of them, and the dogs ran back down the driveway. I don’t know who shot (them), it wasn’t me.”
When police looked at the tractor, they found an apparent blood stain on its hood. The officer also found chicken feathers and four dead chickens laying in the yard.
As police investigated, they found two deceased dogs covered in blood in the woods on the east side of a small metal wire fence. The officer asked Baker to explain, and he responded, “How they got there? I don’t know.” The defendant again denied he had killed the dogs and continued to claim they had left the property through the north side driveway.
Public defender Angela Komp, who represented Baker on Tuesday but will not for future hearings — he will retain private counsel — said she felt there was plenty to dispute when it comes to the shooting of the dogs.
“I do think, that as far as the weight of the evidence goes, there’s going to be a big issue with the state proving these two charges,” Komp said. “The allegations are that Mr. Baker, in defense of his chickens, shot these two dogs that were on his property and attacking his animals.
“Had that been a coyote or wolf, that would have been considered a reasonable response to protecting one’s animals. I don’t really see the difference between those two things. I don’t know the law of self defense as it pertains to one’s animals, but I think that’s something to be looked into by whoever he retains as counsel.”
During a search, police found shotgun shells, .38 Special rounds, a .38 revolver, a foldable pocket knife, yellow gloves with apparent blood stains around the finger area, a .22 rifle and two cell phones. The homeowner confirmed the rifle belonged to the defendant.
Hackett asked Keating to restrict the defendant from having any contact with animals. The bond states he can be around his chickens but may not intentionally harm any pets or animals.
Baker will return to court Nov. 11 for a 1 p.m. status hearing.
