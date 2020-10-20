Pleasant Prairie man charged with killing dogs

According to the criminal complaint in the most recent case:

Pleasant Prairie Police were dispatched to a residence after a caller reported a neighbor had shot his dog. The man stated he owns four dogs who had gotten loose from his yard. Two returned, but two Siberian huskies did not.

While the man was searching for the two other dogs, a neighbor told the man she witnessed someone shoot a dog at a nearby property. The woman stated she saw a black husky in the road, along with two additional dogs that came out, but she was unable to corral them, and they walked back into the woods.

As the woman and her husband tried to find the dogs near a marsh, she stated she heard “three or four gunshots with dog yelps in between.” When she got to the defendant’s house, she saw him putting a yellow dog on the front of a tractor. The woman then saw Baker grab the dog by its neck and rear and toss it into bushes located on the southeastern corner of the property.

The defendant told police: “The dogs were chasing my chickens and killed a bunch of them, and the dogs ran back down the driveway. I don’t know who shot (them), it wasn’t me.”