Pleasant Prairie man dies in house fire
A 68-year-old Pleasant Prairie man died Monday in a house fire on the 8300 block of Old Green Bay Road.

Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said that a relative of the man who died called 911 at about 4:25 p.m. Monday after returning home to find smoke coming from the second floor of the house. The relative said the man was likely trapped in the house. Police arrived within three minutes of the call.

“The initial officers on the scene made a couple of attempts to locate the individual who was in the home,” Smetana said.

The second floor was filled with heavy smoke.

“They went in at least two more times and found him in the bedroom," Smetana said. "They got him onto the first floor and realized he was deceased.”

Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief Craig Roepke said when rescue crews arrived the fire had largely burned out and there was very little flame, but the second floor of the house “was filled with heavy, dark black smoke.”

Roepke said those conditions can be deadly.

“When we talk about survivability, when we talk about what is a tenable environment, most of the time in fire fatalities it is not the flame that kills, it’s the smoke,” he said.

Smetana said two of the officers who attempted to rescue the man were treated and released for smoke inhalation. A third declined treatment.

The identity of the man who died is not yet being released, pending notification of family members.

Smetana and Roepke said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. They said the multi-jurisdiction Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force is helping with that investigation.

Several other fire agencies assisted in the call, including the Kenosha Fire Department, and the Winthrop Harbor, Newport, Beach Park and Zion (Ill.) fire departments.

