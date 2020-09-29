Pleasant Prairie man dies in house fire

A 68-year-old Pleasant Prairie man died Monday in a house fire on the 8300 block of Old Green Bay Road.

Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said that a relative of the man who died called 911 at about 4:25 p.m. Monday after returning home to find smoke coming from the second floor of the house. The relative said the man was likely trapped in the house. Police arrived within three minutes of the call.

“The initial officers on the scene made a couple of attempts to locate the individual who was in the home,” Smetana said.

The second floor was filled with heavy smoke.

“They went in at least two more times and found him in the bedroom," Smetana said. "They got him onto the first floor and realized he was deceased.”

Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief Craig Roepke said when rescue crews arrived the fire had largely burned out and there was very little flame, but the second floor of the house “was filled with heavy, dark black smoke.”

Roepke said those conditions can be deadly.

“When we talk about survivability, when we talk about what is a tenable environment, most of the time in fire fatalities it is not the flame that kills, it’s the smoke,” he said.