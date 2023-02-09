Pleasant Prairie officials are notifying residents of a “misleading solicitation” by an out-of-state company sending water-test kits to residents prominently using the village’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s name.

Some residents may have received a water test kit in the mail, featuring “Pleasant Prairie” in bold letters on the front. Several pages also have the web address for the EPA.

However, one line on the mail-in form says that it is “not affiliated with the EPA or any city water or county health departments.”

Village officials clarified that the mailings were not endorsed nor contracted by Pleasant Prairie, and theorized it could be a marketing attempt by an out-of-state company selling water treatment systems.