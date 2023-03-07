The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved the boundaries and project plan for Tax Incremental District No. 10 during the panel's Monday night meeting.

The new district replaces TID 9, which was rescinded due to a delay in meeting a Wisconsin Department of Revenue certification deadline. TID 10 aims to attract new industrial businesses, spur economic development, and create jobs. It covers approximately 418 acres, generally located north of 104th Street, south of Bain Station Road, east of the Canadian Pacific Railroad tracks, and west of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

TID 10 project plan is substantially similar to the TID 9 project, including the same properties and boundaries. TID 10 will finance public infrastructure improvements that will help redevelopment of the former We Energies power plant site and the community.

Proposed improvements include a future roadway, stormwater and sanitary sewer management systems, a water main loop, a private roadway, a multi-use path, sidewalks, and intersection enhancements.

According to Pleasant Prairie estimates, over the lifespan of TID 10, the district will collect sufficient value to finance and cover the proposed public improvements. The total improvement cost attributed to TID 10 is estimated at $20,563,958, including design, construction, financing, administration and other expenses.

Dermody Properties intends to develop 198 acres of TID 10 and has agreed to fund a portion of the public and private infrastructure improvement costs through a private municipal revenue obligation bond estimated at $7,768,958. The privately financed improvements are eligible for reimbursement by TID 10 following building construction.

"The TID 10 project is a continuation of the Village's commitment to attracting quality development and creation of jobs," said Pleasant Prairie Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris. "The developer-funded TID 10 will provide financing for public infrastructure improvements that will redevelop a portion of the former power plant site and benefit the entire community by providing opportunities for business growth, diversifying the local economy, and enhancing the community's overall economic health."

The approval process to create TID 10, executed in three phases, requires approval from the Joint Review Board, Village Plan Commission and Village Board. With the completion of the Plan Commission public hearing for the proposed creation of TID 10 and the project plan, TID 10 will go before the Village Board for approval and then move to the second and final Joint Review Board meeting to create TID 10.