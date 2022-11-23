 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Prairie police arrest man for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver

Pleasant Prairie police arrested a driver who was found in possession of cocaine Monday afternoon after attempting to flee from police according to an online release.

Second shift officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle, and the driver fled the car and hid. He was quickly arrested and found to be in possession of cocaine. Inside the car was more cocaine, five cell phones, scales, baggies and a loaded handgun.

The man was arrested for possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver and carrying a concealed weapon.

"We're always out there keeping you safe," the release said.

The non-emergency line for the Pleasant Prairie Police Department is (262) 694-7353. Wisconsin residents who are struggling with addiction or who have loved ones struggling with addiction can call the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline at 2-1-1.

