Pleasant Prairie Police Department searching for missing runaway teen

Fiona Daujotas juvenile runaway

Fiona Daujotas, 16-years-old, approximately 5' 8'' and weighing about 250 lbs. She was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on June 18, 2022, in the Lewis Avenue and 9th Street area in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, wearing a winter-style green beanie hat with the letters “JRNYTH” and a pink and black backpack.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is seeking assistance locating a juvenile runaway who was reported missing last week Saturday, June 18.

Fiona Daujotas is a 16-year-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5’ 8” tall and weighs about 250 lbs.

Daujotas left her Pleasant Prairie residence without her parent’s permission. She was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on June 18, 2022, in the Lewis Avenue and 9th Street area in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, wearing a winter-style green beanie hat with the letters “JRNYTH” and a pink and black backpack.

Daujotas may have shaved her head to avoid visual identification. Anyone with information about Fiona’s whereabouts should contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262.694.7353.

