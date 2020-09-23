Pleasant Prairie police investigating possible hit and run

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police are investigating a possible hit and run that happened Tuesday night and left a 33-year-old Kenosha man with serious injuries.

According to a press release, police and fire/rescue personnel responded to a report of a subject bleeding from the head at 7:31 p.m. near 7th Avenue and 85th Street.

The victim, whose identity was not released, had significant head trauma. He was found on the shoulder of 85th Street, just east of 7th Avenue. The victim was transported to Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie, and then later taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

His current condition is unknown.

Police stated that items at the scene indicated the victim may have been struck by a vehicle while walking or jogging on 85th Street. The suspect vehicle may be a 2015 to 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500, which may have been coming from the northern Carol Beach (Ill.) area.

The vehicle should have damage to a passenger-side mirror and to an additional towing mirror. Police closed the area on 85th Street between 3rd and 7th Avenues for about two hours Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

