Pleasant Prairie police seize guns and drugs from Illinois drivers

Two handguns were seized during two separate traffic stops of Zion drivers, along with illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia Thursday according to a Pleasant Prairie Police Department release.

The first traffic stop occurred at 12:52 a.m. in the 3800 block of Springbrook Road for a traffic violation. The officer reported smelling marijuana emitting from the vehicle and a subsequent search found a loaded 9mm polymer gun. A ghost gun is a firearm that is un-serialized or otherwise untraceable. A small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was seized as well.

20-year-old Daavid E. Branch-Campbell of Zion, Ill., was incarcerated on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

The second traffic stop was at 4:46 p.m. after a patrol officer observed a traffic violation in the 10100 block of Sheridan Road. Again, the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle while speaking with the occupants.

The driver turned over some marijuana to the officer upon request. A search of the driver found a 9mm handgun concealed in the suspects pants, and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizing of additional illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Alexander Gomez, 18, of Zion, Ill., was incarcerated on possession with intent to deliver of LSD, possession of THC and carrying a concealed weapon.

“Both incidents are a result of our hard-working proactive law enforcement officers,” said Pleasant Prairie Police Captain Barry Ollila. “The recovery of these firearms will assist in keeping the Village of Pleasant Prairie a safe community. Our law enforcement personnel will continue to carry out their duties with a professional, competent and compassionate emphasis.”

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department asks residents to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.