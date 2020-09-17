Pleasant Prairie Police unveil new app

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is partnering with Ring Neighbors, a network that allows residents to share safety concerns about local crime with the community.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, with the Neighbors app users can post videos captured from cameras, distribute photos, post text and receive real-time safety alerts.

“There are numerous Ring cameras in our community, and we understand the value those cameras can provide during investigations,” Pleasant Prairie Police Chief Dave Smetana said. “Being able to reach out on the Neighbors app when there is a crime or incident and ask the community to share footage and information is incredible.

“The technology allows public safety agencies to create safer communities by connecting with residents in a new way.”

The Police Department can view posts and ask residents for any videos they may have captured. Police can reach out in real time for support by electronically messaging users in areas where crimes occur.

Having access to the video footage will help solve crimes in the village more efficiently and keep the community safe by deterring future crimes, the release states.