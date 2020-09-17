 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pleasant Prairie Police unveil new app
View Comments

Pleasant Prairie Police unveil new app

{{featured_button_text}}

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is partnering with Ring Neighbors, a network that allows residents to share safety concerns about local crime with the community.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, with the Neighbors app users can post videos captured from cameras, distribute photos, post text and receive real-time safety alerts.

“There are numerous Ring cameras in our community, and we understand the value those cameras can provide during investigations,” Pleasant Prairie Police Chief Dave Smetana said. “Being able to reach out on the Neighbors app when there is a crime or incident and ask the community to share footage and information is incredible.

“The technology allows public safety agencies to create safer communities by connecting with residents in a new way.”

The Police Department can view posts and ask residents for any videos they may have captured. Police can reach out in real time for support by electronically messaging users in areas where crimes occur.

Having access to the video footage will help solve crimes in the village more efficiently and keep the community safe by deterring future crimes, the release states.

Residents do not need a Ring device to join Neighbors. Anyone can participate by downloading the app to their smartphone, and all posts are anonymous. A user’s name or address would only be shown if a user chooses to display information.

The Neighbors app will work in tandem with the Community Camera Partnership, an ongoing crime-fighting partnership with village residents. It enables residents to share video footage from home security cameras if a crime or suspicious activity occurs.

Both platforms are modern-day extensions of the Neighborhood Watch Program. All aspects of these programs are entirely voluntary, and police will not have remote access to security systems or Ring devices, the release states.

COLLECTION: Crime & courts updates

Here are recent crime and courts stories 

1 of 8
smetana

Smetana
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert