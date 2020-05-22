Pleasant Prairie reports system overflow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The village of Pleasant Prairie dealt with a collection system sanitary sewer overflow on Sunday, May 17.

According to a press release issued Friday, the overflow happened at a utility hole in the 7900 blocks of Cooper Road. Sanitary sewer water was released into a ditch-line along the road that absorbed into the ground.

Director of Public Works John Steinbrink Jr. said about 400,000 gallons were bypassed.

"This is the first time we've had to bypass in three or four years," he said. "So much rain, and we had so much infiltration into the sanitary sewer. It just overwhelmed it."

A heavy rainstorm earlier in the day, along with already wet ground, caused storm water to enter the sanitary sewer and create volumes of water the sanitary sewer system is not designed to handle, the release states.

In an effort to prevent sanitary sewer backups in nearby homes, the utility initiated the overflow into the ditch.

"As far as I know, there were no avoidable backups, which was great," Steinbrink Jr. said. "That's the reason we do this, is to avoid the backups. Everything we were pumping out of the system was basically groundwater."