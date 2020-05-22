Pleasant Prairie reports system overflow

The village of Pleasant Prairie dealt with a collection system sanitary sewer overflow on Sunday, May 17.
According to a press release issued Friday, the overflow happened at a utility hole in the 7900 blocks of Cooper Road. Sanitary sewer water was released into a ditch-line along the road that absorbed into the ground.
Director of Public Works John Steinbrink Jr. said about 400,000 gallons were bypassed.
"This is the first time we've had to bypass in three or four years," he said. "So much rain, and we had so much infiltration into the sanitary sewer. It just overwhelmed it."
A heavy rainstorm earlier in the day, along with already wet ground, caused storm water to enter the sanitary sewer and create volumes of water the sanitary sewer system is not designed to handle, the release states.
In an effort to prevent sanitary sewer backups in nearby homes, the utility initiated the overflow into the ditch.
"As far as I know, there were no avoidable backups, which was great," Steinbrink Jr. said. "That's the reason we do this, is to avoid the backups. Everything we were pumping out of the system was basically groundwater."
The sanitary sewer mains in the Cooper Road area were relined in 2015 with cured, in-place resin in place of older clay mains to help prevent storm water from seeping into the system.
That work certainly proved beneficial, Steinbrink Jr. said.
"That helped a lot because we haven't had to do any overflow in three or four years," he said.
In addition, the village has created a program to help residents identify and correct leaking private sanitary sewer laterals, the release states. The village continually monitors infiltration and has established ongoing efforts that help identify sources of leaks that could overstress the system.
There are some easy steps residents can do to help the cause, Steinbrink Jr. said.
"The biggest thing you can do is make sure your rain gutters are pointing away from your house, and make sure that your sump pump is not connected into the sanitary sewer," he said. "The sanitary sewer is only sized for handling your toilet, your bathing tub and washing machine. It's not made for a sump pump."
