PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Road reconstruction: 45th Avenue to open, 47th Avenue to close along 75th Street

Road reconstruction: 45th Avenue to open, 47th Avenue to close along 75th Street
VILLAGE OF PLEASANT PRIAIRE, WISCONSIN DOT PROJECT BRIEF

The Village of Pleasant Prairie gave an update online about upcoming traffic patterns on 75th Street due to ongoing reconstruction.

The Village announced 45th Avenue, just south of 75th Street, is scheduled to reopen to traffic, while neighboring 47th Avenue is scheduled to close to traffic as crews reconstruct the intersection. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained throughout construction.

Dedicated turn lanes and median openings in various locations throughout the project are scheduled to close to traffic while intersections are under construction.

These traffic patterns will remain in effect until spring 2023. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

