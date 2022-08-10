Pleasant Prairie Village Board holds busy meeting

The Pleasant Prairie Village Board had plenty on the agenda Monday evening besides a tax incremental district, from pipelines to internet antennas to a threat of lawsuit.

The Board approved an amendment to the Village Municipal Code pertaining to the abandonment of water transmission lines. Originally, abandoned lines had to be filled or removed, but the new amendment allows the lines to be abandoned without additional action.

In addition, the Board approved an agreement between the Village and Wisconsin Electric Power Company to have the Village assume ownership and responsibility for portions of three pipelines from WE Energies that connected the former power plant to Lake Michigan.

WE paid the village $412,500 for the Village to takeover the sections of the pipelines within the Village public right of way, while retaining responsibility and obligations for the sections of retired waterlines within private property.

The Village plans to remove the abandoned water pipelines as needed,” said Jean Werbie-Harris, Community Development Director. “The water lines are well constructed and not at risk of failure, which gives the Village sufficient time to approach the project cost-effectively.”

Staab Construction Corporation presented a $1.2 million claim against the village surrounding construction of the state highway 165 lift station replacement, arguing the village had failed to show the extent of “soft-soil, sand and silt,” in boring logs according to Remzy Bitar, an attorney with Municipal LAW & Litigation Group and the legal representative for the village.

Bitar said the village viewed the responsivity lay with Staab to do “due diligence,” rather than relying on the village. Ultimately, both parties arrived at a settlement for $200,000, far below the initial claim.

The Board approved a bid from a contractor for $370,000 to repair the sewer force main that failed along 104th Street near 65th Avenue. The repairs are planned to be completed by this mid-December.

A previous bid by Fischer Excavating was rejected for being more than three times estimated costs, and the project was re-advertised with a longer-timeline.

Area residents can expect improved AT&T cellular service around the Pleasant Prairie water tower south of Wilmot Road and west of 88th Avenue, with an agreement to lease the tower for wireless internet antennas. The village will get $2,250 per month for the use of the tower and the surrounding area.

The Board awarded the contract for an extension to a water main running along 47th Avenue between 83rd Place and 84th Street into Beverly Lane to Reesman’s Excavating & Grading, Inc., for $100,000.

An agreement between Lake County, Illinois and the Village could bring another roundabout to Pleasant Prairie, this time to the intersection of Russel Road and 47th Avenue. Plans include multiuse paths and a proposed water-quality path.