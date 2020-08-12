Polack to face Steil, turnout tops 2016 partisan primary

Polack vs Steil

in NovemberPolack prevailed in every area of the district.

Results, unofficial until county canvasses are held, show that he received a total of 28,697 districtwide votes cast. Josh Pade received 20,608.

Polack, 37, who worked as an associate attorney on international arbitration and investigations before deciding to run for Congress, ran against Pade, 40, a business consultant from Bristol, in the primary.

“I think the people of southeastern Wisconsin have spoken, and they have chosen a candidate that is going to work hard to beat Bryan Steil in November and recognized that I have the experience to get this done,” Polack said late Tuesday.

Tri-county vote breakdown

The vote was closer in Kenosha County, where Pade is a resident of the village of Bristol. According to uncanvassed totals, Polack earned 2% more, defeating Pade by a 5,502 to 5,285 vote.

In Racine County, Polack earned 7,286 votes to Pade’s 4,774. In Walworth County, Polack prevailed by a 2,831 to 1,957 vote.