Polack to face Steil, turnout tops 2016 partisan primary

Nearly 75% of the votes cast during the partisan primary election Tuesday — with the 1st Congressional district Democratic Primary as a big draw — were cast via absentee ballot and turnout still bested 2016, according to the Kenosha County Clerk’s office.
Democratic voters tabbed Roger Polack, an attorney from Caledonia, to take on U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, in the Nov. 3 general election.
The 1st district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, most of Walworth County and portions of Milwaukee, Waukesha and Rock counties.
“Kenosha County saw a total of 18,511 ballots cast in the Aug. 11 partisan primary, making it a 21% voter turnout, which exceeded the 2016 partisan primary,” clerk Regi Bachochin said.
Of the ballots cast, 13,793 were absentee ballots. Overall, there were 21,382 absentee ballot requests fulfilled by clerks, which puts the rate of return at 65%.
“Across the county, municipalities reported that Election Day went smoothly,” Bachochin said. “Several of the western municipalities reported a slow pace of voters attending the polling places.”
Kenosha County polling locations were assisted by 20 National Guard members that worked as poll workers, with most of them assigned to the city of Kenosha.
Polack vs Steil
in NovemberPolack prevailed in every area of the district.
Results, unofficial until county canvasses are held, show that he received a total of 28,697 districtwide votes cast. Josh Pade received 20,608.
Polack, 37, who worked as an associate attorney on international arbitration and investigations before deciding to run for Congress, ran against Pade, 40, a business consultant from Bristol, in the primary.
“I think the people of southeastern Wisconsin have spoken, and they have chosen a candidate that is going to work hard to beat Bryan Steil in November and recognized that I have the experience to get this done,” Polack said late Tuesday.
Tri-county vote breakdown
The vote was closer in Kenosha County, where Pade is a resident of the village of Bristol. According to uncanvassed totals, Polack earned 2% more, defeating Pade by a 5,502 to 5,285 vote.
In Racine County, Polack earned 7,286 votes to Pade’s 4,774. In Walworth County, Polack prevailed by a 2,831 to 1,957 vote.
Steil will defend his seat after his first term in Congress after succeeding longtime representative and former speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who decided not to run for re-election in 2018.
The Steil campaign late Tuesday night released a statement regarding the primary results.
“Steil looks forward to running a campaign focused on his efforts to get people back to work, strengthen our economy and keep our communities safe,” Alex Walker, Steil’s campaign director said. “This race sets up a stark contrast between Steil, a proven problem-solver, versus Polack, a liberal Washington, D.C. attorney.”
Looking ahead
Municipal clerks can begin to send absentee ballots to electors with valid requests on file for the Nov. 3 general election as soon as they receive the ballots, which will be around Sept. 17, Bachochin said.
The deadline for electors to register to vote by mail or at myvote.wi.gov is Oct. 14. After this date, electors must register in-person in the municipal clerk’s office or at the polling place on Election Day.
The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail Oct. 29.
Municipalities can begin to offer in-person absentee voting Oct. 20. Each municipality will set their own days and hours for in-person absentee voting.
