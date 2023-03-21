Two sex offenders will be moved to a residence in the 11200 Block of Old Green Bay Road in the Village of Pleasant Prairie after being released from prison.

Pleasant Prairie Police announced that Standor Roberson, 56, who is Black, and Justin Tidwell, 44, who is white, will soon be released into the community.

Roberson is 5 feet 7 inches, 173 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Roberson wears glasses, and also goes by the aliases Geno Roberson and "Stando".

Tidwell is 5 feet 11 inches, 224 lbs. with white hair and blue eyes.

Roberson's related offenses include third degree sexual assault and failure to maintain the sex offender registry.

Tidwell’s related offenses include second degree sexual assault of child.

Both are lifetime registrants of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program and will be electronically monitored.

Both are to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim of their offenses and are not to consume any drugs.

Roberson and Tidwell are required to register face-to-face with local law enforcement and to comply with standard sex offender rules from their parole agents. If either violate their conditions they will be apprehended and violations will be investigated immediately.

They are not wanted by the police at this time. Citizen abuse of this information, through threats, intimidation or harassment of registered sex offenders will not be tolerated, police stated.