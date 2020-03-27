Police announce sex offender moving to city

The Kenosha Police Department announced Thursday the move of a registered sexual offender into the city.

Richard Trispel, 83, has been convicted and served sentences for offenses that include repeated sexual contacts with minor children, within his home. Trispel is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program and will be electronically monitored, according to a police press release.

He has been ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim/victims of his offense and is not to consume alcohol or drugs. In addition, he is required to register face to face with law enforcement and to comply with the standard sex offender rules from his parole agent.

Trispel previously resided in Pleasant Prairie a year ago, following his release from prison.

The police department in cooperation with the Sex Offender Registration Committee, is releasing the information in accordance with Wisconsin State Statutes 301.46(2m) which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender's release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety, awareness and protection.

