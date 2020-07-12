Police arrest man in connection with gunfire incident

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested one man early Sunday as officers responded to two separate gunfire incidents in the city.

In the first incident police went to 60th Street and 22nd Avenue responding to a call of shots fired around 3 a.m. in the area, according to Lt. Tim Schaal of the Kenosha Police Department. The officers had initially been called to the area for a fight.

Schaal said police recovered a number of shell casings in the 1900 block of 62nd Street and later stopped a vehicle, arresting one man and recovering a hand gun. He was taken into custody in connection with the gunfire. Schaal said police would also be recommending drug charges in the incident. No one was injured.

Two hours later, officers returned to the area following a report of gun fire in the 1600 block of 62nd Street. Schaal said multiple shots were reported and police stopped an SUV that left the scene of the incident at a high speed.

“When officers attempted to stop that vehicle, it led the officers on a short pursuit,” he said. “It did crash around 61st Street and 12th Avenue. A number of people fled from the vehicle and another handgun was recovered from that vehicle.”

No one was injured and no arrests were made in the second gunfire incident, he said.

