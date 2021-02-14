Police arrest man who allegedly threatened another person, crashed vehicle outside pharmacy

Police arrested a Kenosha man Saturday night following a pursuit that ended when his vehicle crashed and became stuck in a snow bank before he fled on foot into a local pharmacy north of Washington Park.

Multiple squads from the Kenosha Police Department were called to the scene of the CVS Pharmacy at 3726 22nd Ave. after the 42-year-old man left the scene of a 5:40 p.m. incident where he had threatened a person in the 4200 block of 13th Court, according to Sgt. Adam Jurgens of the Kenosha Police Department.

The victim told officers the suspect, who has not yet been identified, had weapons with him and in the vehicle, which became stuck in the snowbank at the entrance of the business following the pursuit and before the suspect entered the CVS, Jurgens said.

“We immediately went in there to arrest him because of the previous incident and him fleeing and to ensure nobody was injured when he went inside the building,” he said. “There was no indication he was trying to involve anybody at the CVS.”

Jurgens said at least five squads responded to the scene at the pharmacy.

Fire and rescue was also called to respond as the suspect was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries and later taken into custody at the Kenosha County Jail.